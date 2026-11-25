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Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. And check out our daily news show 'FOMO HOUR' covering all of the top stories and market action.

GM!

Today’s top news:

Crypto majors selloff as AI bleeds; BTC at $58.3k

NVDA and ANT fall 5% as stocks see deep red premarket

Trump admin preparing tariff hikes on China, EU and 14 others

OpenAI and ANT insiders fear next model too dangerous to release

Ethereum doubles down on security with AI threat looming, pulls up quantum timeline

Ethereum Is Rebuilding Its Cryptography Because of AI

The Ethereum Foundation has doubled its protocol security team and made cryptography its top priority. The reason isn’t quantum computers.

Protocol lead Kev Wedderburn wrote this week that “recently AI emerged as a more urgent risk”, and the distinction matters. The quantum threat has always been a hardware problem, and hardware problems announce themselves years in advance because somebody has to build the machine. The AI version is a math problem. A sufficiently capable model could find a structural shortcut in the elliptic curve cryptography that secures Ethereum and Bitcoin, and it would need no special hardware to do it.

Researcher Justin Drake raised the scenario in October. In a worst case, he said, existing signatures could become vulnerable within months.

Then last Friday happened.

An Anthropic mathematician named Levent Alpöge posted a claimed proof of the Riemann hypothesis, produced with an unreleased version of Claude, along with a formalized proof archive. Nobody has verified it. It doesn’t break elliptic curve cryptography and nobody is claiming it does. What it does is demonstrate the capability class Drake was describing, roughly a month after he described it.

Axios reported Tuesday that more than two dozen people familiar with internal discussions at OpenAI and Anthropic say employees worry their most advanced unreleased models may never be safe enough to release. The concerns named include reward hacking, models that hide or misrepresent their reasoning, and systems capable enough to find weaknesses in the safety measures their own developers built. OpenAI’s chief scientist proposed Sunday that labs agree on shared limits on how far they train models.

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So Ethereum is moving.

The plan replaces elliptic curves with hash-based cryptography, which rests on fewer structural assumptions about mathematics. It touches how users authorize transactions, how validators secure the network, and how layer-2 data gets verified. Drake proposed pulling the deadline from December 2029 to December 2028. Ethlabs withdrew its faster-block-production proposal from the Hegotá upgrade to free up engineers. The Foundation has deployed AI agents to hunt bugs in its own infrastructure, which is a reasonable response and also an admission about where the advantage currently sits.

Wedderburn’s own framing: it’s harder than the Merge, and there’s less time. He also acknowledged that moving faster makes it easier to ship bugs.

Bitcoin is on the same road. Blockstream’s Jonas Nick published a security analysis of SHRINCS last week, the apparent frontrunner to replace Bitcoin’s signatures, with sizes running from 548 bytes to 5,777 against today’s 64 to 71.

So the AI threat is looming (and accelerating), but the two largest crypto assets have teams that are responding. Now we wait on action, and more assurances that crypto is safe from AI threats. Assurances that could ensure the bottom is in fact in, if and when they arrive…

🌎 Macro, Crypto and Markets

Corporate Treasuries & ETFs

The Bitcoin ETFs saw $231M in net outflows on Tuesday; the ETH ETFs saw $64M in outflows

Meme Coin Tracker

Meme leaders were very red; DOGE -4%, SHIB -4%, PEPE -3%, PENGU -5%, TRUMP -4%, SPX -8%, BONK -7%

DOGE -4%, SHIB -4%, PEPE -3%, PENGU -5%, TRUMP -4%, SPX -8%, BONK -7% Robinhood chain leaders were mostly red; Pons -7% to $56M; Cashcat -1% at $37M; AI -16% at $15M; Orbio even at $11M; Boner +25% led top movers

leaders were mostly red; Pons -7% to $56M; Cashcat -1% at $37M; AI -16% at $15M; Orbio even at $11M; Boner +25% led top movers Solana top movers included Basket +22x and Jimmy +240%; Stonk -15% at $28M, Ansem even at $20M

top movers included Basket +22x and Jimmy +240%; Stonk -15% at $28M, Ansem even at $20M The Black Bull (ANSEM) fell about 60% in under an hour as $2.57 million moved out of wallets linked to the influencer, with his trading terminal Bullpen confirming a security incident affecting 18 to 19 beta accounts and Ansem saying his wallet was hacked

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Hyperliquid led onchain protocols in revenue with $2.55M, followed by Pump.fun at $1.25M and Polymarket with $589k

led onchain protocols in revenue with $2.55M, followed by Pump.fun at $1.25M and Polymarket with $589k Fidelity added Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap to its retail crypto platform, taking its supported assets to eight and making the three DeFi tokens buyable inside traditional, Roth and rollover crypto IRAs

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

NFT leaders were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC even at 6 ETH, Pudgy -1% at 2.11 ETH

were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC even at 6 ETH, Pudgy -1% at 2.11 ETH Grift SZN (+27%) and Suited Ape society (+43%) led top movers