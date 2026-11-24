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In brief The Justice Department filed a civil forfeiture action for more than $1.1 billion in USDC that it says North Korean hackers stole from Binance and laundered.

The funds were already under a government-requested restraining order. Circle, which issues USDC, provided "valuable assistance," the department said.

U.S. authorities say they have helped freeze, seize or return more than $2.9 billion since the October 29 hack, up from $2.7 billion frozen two weeks earlier.

The U.S. Justice Department has moved to permanently take control of more than $1.1 billion in crypto stolen by North Korean hackers in the record $6.4 billion theft from Binance.

The department filed a civil forfeiture claim on Monday for the funds, which are held in USDC, the stablecoin issued by Circle, it said. The assets were already subject to a restraining order the government had requested after the hack, and Circle provided "valuable assistance," the department said.

The filing is part of a wider U.S. effort to help Binance recover the stolen funds. Since the October 29 hack, the U.S. has helped freeze, seize or return more than $2.9 billion in crypto, according to the department. That is up from the $2.7 billion in frozen assets it reported on November 12, when it said it had court approval to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion.

"Swift coordination between the government and private sector partners helped prevent a substantial portion of those assets from disappearing," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the department's Criminal Division said in a statement.

Secret Service investigators identified and froze stolen funds "within minutes of the hack," said Todd Bratz, special agent in charge of the agency's Criminal Investigations Division. The Secret Service is investigating the case alongside the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.

Laundering continues

The FBI has attributed the theft to TraderTraitor, which the Justice Department describes as members of the North Korean military. North Korea has denied involvement, and Binance has set aside $6.34 billion to cover customer losses.

Stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle froze funds after the hack. But the hackers have kept moving what they still control. After two weeks of inactivity, wallets tied to the hack began moving Ethereum in mid-November.

At least $247 million has since been funneled through Bitcoin coinjoins, a mixing technique that pools funds to obscure their origin, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said on Monday. Elliptic estimates that about $2.85 billion has been frozen and that roughly $2.35 billion remains in addresses tied to the theft.

Binance has also pursued the funds through the courts, winning a $6.5 billion freezing order from Abu Dhabi courts that can be served on wallet holders via the blockchain.