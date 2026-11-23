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In brief North Korea’s hackers have funneled at least $247 million from the record $6.4 billion Binance theft into Bitcoin “coinjoins,” a mixing technique that pools funds to break the trail, Elliptic said.

Almost all of it was coordinated by a single individual—the operator of Kruw, the top Wasabi Wallet coinjoin coordinator—who “refuses to block” such funds, co-founder Tom Robinson said.

The mixing surged after a Nov. 17 move of 488,000 ETH; still, little is cashed out, with roughly $2.85 billion frozen and $2.35 billion parked in theft-linked addresses.

North Korea’s hackers have now funneled at least $247 million from the record $6.4 billion Binance theft through Bitcoin “coinjoins,” a mixing technique designed to sever the trail between stolen funds and their origin, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said.

The figure, roughly a month after the Oct. 29 hack, reflects just the funds pushed into coinjoins, which pool many users’ Bitcoin into a single transaction so the coins can’t be traced.

Notably, almost all of it was coordinated by a single known individual: the operator of Kruw, the most widely used coinjoin coordinator for Wasabi Wallet users. That operator “refuses to block funds such as these,” Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson told Decrypt in an email, which is why the firm expects the laundering to continue.

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The mixing accelerated sharply in mid-November. On Nov. 17, the attacker emptied five of the nine largest Ethereum addresses tied to the theft, shifting about 488,000 ETH ($860 million) into fresh batches.

Those are being steadily swapped into Bitcoin through the Thorchain bridge and then sent into coinjoins, often within hours, the same playbook North Korea used after the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in early 2025.

The operation has spanned more than 27,000 wallets across at least 16 blockchains, roughly 55 services and some 90,000 transactions. Elliptic stressed it is clearly automated but found no evidence AI agents are directing it, pointing instead to conventional software, with fixed timing, set amounts and pauses that resemble human working patterns in Pyongyang.

Elliptic earlier found the hackers even minted their own worthless meme coins to shuffle funds through liquidity pools, one of several obfuscation tactics stacked together alongside cross-chain bridges, asset swaps and lending-vault hops.

The FBI has attributed the theft to the North Korean group TraderTraitor, and Binance has said it will cover all customer losses.

Still, little has actually been cashed out. About $2.85 billion has been frozen, and roughly $2.35 billion remains parked in theft-linked addresses, including the 18,270 BTC taken directly from Binance, which hasn’t moved since the night of the hack.

Elliptic expects the funds to be converted to Bitcoin, mixed and eventually cashed out through over-the-counter brokers over a period of months, the point at which they can still be intercepted.

With the Kruw operator declining to block the flows, though, the mixing shows little sign of slowing.