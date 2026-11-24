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In brief Crypto influencer Ansem reported that his Solana wallet had been compromised through his account on trading platform Bullpen.

Blockchain researchers initially questioned his explanation, suggesting the funds had moved between wallets previously associated with him.

Bullpen confirmed unauthorized transfers affecting early beta users, including Ansem, and took the affected service offline.

Crypto trading platform Bullpen confirmed a security incident on Tuesday after a wallet belonging to popular crypto influencer Ansem dumped millions of dollars worth of meme coins, which led to accusations that the trader had deliberately sold his holdings and blamed hackers.

The incident sent The Black Bull, a Solana meme coin that trades as ANSEM named after the influencer, crashing roughly 60% in less than an hour. An on-chain investigation subsequently identified $2.57 million in funds transferred to a wallet on Arbitrum.

“On November 24, we identified unauthorized transfers involving Bullpen accounts opened during our early beta between April and June 2024,” the company said on X. “Our preliminary count is 18–19 affected accounts, including [Ansem’s].”

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The announcement lends credibility to Ansem's explanation of what happened earlier Tuesday, when blockchain trackers spotted his wallet rapidly liquidating its meme coin holdings.

“Pump wallet is hacked, trying to figure out how, believe its unauthorized access to my bullpen profile somehow which had the sol priv key imported,” Ansem wrote on X.

Bullpen, a crypto trading terminal co-founded by Ansem himself, allows traders to import existing wallets using their private keys. Anyone who obtains that key can effectively take control of the corresponding wallet, signing transactions that the blockchain recognizes as legitimate regardless of who initiated them.

A subsequent investigation by blockchain data provider Bitquery identified moved funds at $2.57 million total, with approximately $2.1 million coming from meme coin sales.

Crypto Twitter wasn't buying it

Ansem's explanation initially met considerable skepticism from crypto traders and blockchain researchers, some of whom pointed to what appeared to be connections between the recipient wallet and the influencer's older addresses.

“Pretty sure Ansem didn’t get hacked lol,” pseudonymous blockchain researcher MLM wrote on X.

“The onchain activity looks nothing like a hack,” he added. “Just an hour before the selling started, a previously inactive wallet I’d labeled as Ansem’s a year ago funded the wallet that later received the sale proceeds.”

A proposed Community Note on Ansem's post went considerably further, accusing the influencer of deliberately liquidating his position and transferring the proceeds to his own wallets. The note even drew a comparison with Haliey Welch, the internet celebrity behind the controversial HAWK meme coin.

The note was still awaiting additional ratings.

Ansem rose to prominence during the 2024 meme coin frenzy thanks in part to his calls on tokens such as Dogwifhat (WIF). Decrypt named him among its rising crypto stars that year, when his following had grown to approximately 600,000 accounts on X.

His namesake token debuted on the Solana meme coin factory Pump.fun in June 2026 after an anonymous developer created the coin and allocated a substantial portion of its supply to the influencer.

There were also reasons to question the accusations against Ansem before Bullpen issued its statement. Bitquery found that an older Solana wallet was emptied around the same time as his main wallet, potentially explaining why an address previously associated with the trader had funded the recipient.

Meanwhile, his Hyperliquid trading account, which held approximately $373,000, remained untouched. Someone with access exclusively to his Solana private keys would not necessarily have access to that account.

Bullpen said the affected accounts represent less than 0.005% of its registered user base. The company has yet to disclose the precise vulnerability, the total losses across affected accounts, or whether it intends to compensate users.

“We’ve taken the affected test service offline,” Bullpen said, adding that it would contact affected users directly and provide updates every three hours throughout the investigation.