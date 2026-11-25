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In brief A Florida man was sentenced to 47 months in prison for impersonating streamer N3ON, including with an AI-cloned voice, to take $260,000 from a meme coin project.

David Anthony Sanchez, 36, posed as both N3ON and his representative, signed agreements in the streamer's name and sent a fake voice recording confirming the deal.

He pleaded guilty to money laundering and aggravated identity theft, and was ordered to pay restitution, after converting much of the crypto into dollars.

A Port St. Lucie, Florida, man has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for using artificial intelligence to impersonate popular streamer N3ON and con a meme coin project's organizers out of roughly $260,000 in crypto.

David Anthony Sanchez, 36, who also went by "Dave the Jewler" and other aliases, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian after pleading guilty to money laundering and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said on Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

A Port St. Lucie man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for using artificial intelligence to impersonate a popular online streamer and deceive investors in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that caused approximately $260,000 in losses. The case serves as a warning that… pic.twitter.com/4DZnaiaPNt — US Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida (@USAO_SDFL) November 24, 2026

According to court records, Sanchez set up online accounts made to look as though they belonged to N3ON, and contacted the organizers of a crypto meme coin project while posing as both the streamer and his representative.

He signed agreements using N3ON's identity and sent the organizers an AI-generated voice recording that mimicked the streamer, falsely confirming that N3ON would endorse, promote and take part in the project, prosecutors said. Believing the deal was real, the organizers sent about $260,000 in crypto to accounts Sanchez controlled.

Sanchez then converted much of the crypto into U.S. dollars through transactions designed to hide where the money came from and who owned it, and spent it on himself, according to prosecutors. The press release did not name the meme coin project.

"The defendant exploited artificial intelligence to manipulate the trust of unsuspecting victims and deprive them of their money," Acting U.S. Attorney Yara Lorenzo Klukas said in a statement.

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AI impersonation on the rise

The case is a small example of a fast-growing type of crypto fraud. Impersonation scams grew more than 1,400% year on year in 2025, driven in part by AI tools, as crypto scam losses reached a record $17 billion, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis estimated in January.

AI deepfakes of government officials, billionaires and celebrities accounted for 40% of high-value crypto frauds in 2024, according to a report from crypto exchange Bitget. Earlier this month, the Justice Department said North Korean hackers had stolen more than $400 million in crypto over 18 months through a scheme it calls "FaceStealer," which uses recorded webcam footage and deepfake videos to impersonate victims' trusted contacts on video calls. The same tactics have been used to target crypto workers.

Legislation aimed at the problem has stalled. The AI Fraud Deterrence Act, introduced by Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Neal Dunn (R-FL) in November 2025, would raise penalties for AI-assisted fraud.

AI-assisted money laundering, one of the charges Sanchez pleaded guilty to, would carry fines of up to $1 million or three times the value of the transaction, alongside up to 20 years in prison. The bill has not advanced beyond the House Judiciary Committee.