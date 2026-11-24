Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. And check out our daily news show 'FOMO HOUR' covering all of the top stories and market action.
GM!
Today’s top news:
- Crypto majors reverse NVDA pump, close lower; BTC at $60.4k
- NVDA board announces Jensen’s return; NVDA jumps 35% (-5% premarket)
- BTC ETFs use brief pump to exit another $570M in outflows
- OKXICE officially launches its tokenized stock trading platform
- Ansem pump wallet seemingly hacked; ANSEM -50%
Jensen Returns, Markets Soar (Except Crypto)
Six days after Nvidia’s board chair told investors “the Nvidia board does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president, CEO and director, effective immediately.
Nvidia shares rose 33% to around $167, adding roughly a trillion dollars of market value in a session. Huang’s personal net worth climbed about $36.6 billion on his 3.5% stake, moving him to 13th on the Forbes global list. Short sellers took roughly $12.2 billion in paper losses, their worst single day since at least 2019, which wiped out the $10.5 billion they had booked the prior week.
The stock market absolutely ripped on the news. The Nasdaq closed up 6.51% at 24,089, its best day since April 2025. The S&P gained 4.7%, the Dow was +3%, and the VIX collapsed 25.8% to 26.62.
Bitcoin went along with the ride—for a few hours. It touched $63,929 intraday, up 5.1%, then spent the afternoon handing it back and finished near $61,000, barely up on the day. The ETFs used the pump to exit more, with BTC ETFs seeing another $570M in outflows on the day.
ETH and other majors also closed red. Alts gave back their gains. And the CMC top 20 index managed just 0.20% gain.
That’s a 19 to 1 ratio between what the Nasdaq captured and what Bitcoin kept, on the same catalyst, on the same day. Pain for the crypto bulls.
What makes it even more painful, is that crypto fell with AI stocks the whole way down, and the standard explanation was that both trade on the same liquidity and the same risk appetite. Monday tested that and the correlation fell through. The AI trade got a catalyst and markets bounced. Crypto didn’t bounce with it.
As for Nvidia’s reversal decision itself, questions remain to say the least. The board says it was satisfied with Huang’s “candor and ability to lead,” and that input from senior U.S. officials left it confident his return “poses no national security risk.” Trump publicly pushed for it and said the board had sought assurance on the espionage allegations. What actually changed between November 17 and November 23 hasn’t been explained. The independent directors’ investigation is still open, and Nvidia is now standing up a board committee for national security and export-control oversight plus recruiting a chief compliance officer.
Perhaps answers will trickle out over time. The AI trade may not need them anyway. And crypto, well, it's in its own world right now, waiting for its own catalysts (likely quantum-related). But it’s very unclear that catalyst is coming in 2026, and it’s becoming clear that many are not interested in waiting for the answers…
🌎 Macro, Crypto and Markets
- Crypto majors are red and reversing the NVDA pump gains; BTC -1.6% at $60.4k; ETH -1% at $1,700; SOL -3% at $70.7 HYPE -2% at $62.5; ZEC -7% at $735
- ATOM (+8%), VET (+3%), Stable (+2%) and Morpho (+3%) led top alt movers
- Oil -3% at $80; Gold even at $3,620
- Stock futures are very red as NVDA reverses, ANT drops below IPO; DOW -0.5%, Nasdaq -1.9%
- Traders priced a 50 basis point December hike down to 0% on CME FedWatch after last week’s rout, from roughly 10% ten days ago
- Trump said he personally engineered Jensen Huang’s reinstatement, telling CNBC “I convinced them” and “I made the deal,” drawing objections from senators in both parties ahead of Huang’s Dec 1 closed-door House interview and Dec 3 Senate Banking testimony
- OKXICE opened tokenized stock trading to eligible US customers at noon ET Monday with Fidelity, Strive, eToro and Vida Global added to a 113-asset pipeline
- The CFTC finalized its event contract data reporting rule and issued staff guidance letting exchanges and clearinghouses count Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoins toward financial resource requirements
- Bitcoin briefly printed C$24,250, about $17,000, on Kraken’s Canadian dollar book early Saturday, roughly 70% below global prices across 976 trades in fifteen minutes, with Kraken saying every order executed properly and the trades stand
- ARK withdrew its CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF and CoinDesk 20 ex-Bitcoin Crypto ETF ten months after filing, telling the SEC it “no longer intends to go ahead with the planned distributions.”
- Grayscale’s research head called Bitcoin and major altcoins oversold in a Nov 23 report, writing that current valuations are an attractive entry for medium- and long-term holders while warning that AI market risks will drive prices in the coming weeks more than blockchain fundamentals will
- The Ethereum Foundation doubled its protocol security team and pulled its post-quantum deadline forward to December 2028, with researcher Kev Wedderburn calling AI-driven vulnerability discovery more urgent than quantum
Corporate Treasuries & ETFs
- The Bitcoin ETFs saw $569M in net outflows on Monday; the ETH ETFs saw $85M in outflows
- Strategy bought 457 BTC for about $29.6 million at an average of $64,898 and moved $1 billion from its USD Reserve into a broader cash account, leaving it with 851,305 BTC carried at $75,446 apiece and roughly $12.1 billion underwater
- BitMine bought another 7,819 ETH worth about $13.8 million as chairman Tom Lee argued ETH is as scarce as Bitcoin
- BTCS sold 27,300 ETH for $43.8 million at an average $1,604 to cut its Aave borrowings 81% to $10.5 million, leaving the ether treasury firm with 24,245 ETH and a stock down 6.3% to 61 cents on the disclosure
Meme Coin Tracker
- Meme leaders were mostly red; DOGE even, SHIB -2%, PEPE even, PENGU -2%, TRUMP -7%, SPX -3%, BONK -1%
- Robinhood chain leaders were mostly red; Pons -14 to $60M; Cashcat -9% at $38M; AI even at $18M; Orbio -8% at $11M
- Solana top movers included Fiona +100%, Grokia +30x, and NOHR +220%; Stonk -7% at $34M, Ansem -50% at $20M
- Ansem said his pump wallet was hacked, likely tied to unauthorized access to his bullpen profile; ANSEM -50% in the wake
- A Pump.fun token honoring Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo has sent about $103,600 to the Zoological Society of Cincinnati by routing 100% of creator rewards to the charity
💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker
- Hyperliquid led onchain protocols in revenue with $3.85M, followed by Pump.fun at $1.35M and Collector Crypt with $890k
- A New York judge declined to halt Kalshi’s operations in the state, with Justice Melissa Crane citing the year-long status quo and parallel federal cases while ordering expedited briefing and asking both sides to work out safeguards
🚚 What is happening in NFTs?
- NFT leaders were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC even at 6 ETH, Pudgy -4% at 2.14 ETH
- Hypurr (+9%) and Blokyz (+27%) led top movers
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