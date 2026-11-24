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Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. And check out our daily news show 'FOMO HOUR' covering all of the top stories and market action.

GM!

Today’s top news:

Crypto majors reverse NVDA pump, close lower; BTC at $60.4k

NVDA board announces Jensen’s return; NVDA jumps 35% (-5% premarket)

BTC ETFs use brief pump to exit another $570M in outflows

OKXICE officially launches its tokenized stock trading platform

Ansem pump wallet seemingly hacked; ANSEM -50%

Jensen Returns, Markets Soar (Except Crypto)

Six days after Nvidia’s board chair told investors “the Nvidia board does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president, CEO and director, effective immediately.

Nvidia shares rose 33% to around $167, adding roughly a trillion dollars of market value in a session. Huang’s personal net worth climbed about $36.6 billion on his 3.5% stake, moving him to 13th on the Forbes global list. Short sellers took roughly $12.2 billion in paper losses, their worst single day since at least 2019, which wiped out the $10.5 billion they had booked the prior week.

The stock market absolutely ripped on the news. The Nasdaq closed up 6.51% at 24,089, its best day since April 2025. The S&P gained 4.7%, the Dow was +3%, and the VIX collapsed 25.8% to 26.62.

Bitcoin went along with the ride—for a few hours. It touched $63,929 intraday, up 5.1%, then spent the afternoon handing it back and finished near $61,000, barely up on the day. The ETFs used the pump to exit more, with BTC ETFs seeing another $570M in outflows on the day.

ETH and other majors also closed red. Alts gave back their gains. And the CMC top 20 index managed just 0.20% gain.

That’s a 19 to 1 ratio between what the Nasdaq captured and what Bitcoin kept, on the same catalyst, on the same day. Pain for the crypto bulls.

What makes it even more painful, is that crypto fell with AI stocks the whole way down, and the standard explanation was that both trade on the same liquidity and the same risk appetite. Monday tested that and the correlation fell through. The AI trade got a catalyst and markets bounced. Crypto didn’t bounce with it.

As for Nvidia’s reversal decision itself, questions remain to say the least. The board says it was satisfied with Huang’s “candor and ability to lead,” and that input from senior U.S. officials left it confident his return “poses no national security risk.” Trump publicly pushed for it and said the board had sought assurance on the espionage allegations. What actually changed between November 17 and November 23 hasn’t been explained. The independent directors’ investigation is still open, and Nvidia is now standing up a board committee for national security and export-control oversight plus recruiting a chief compliance officer.

Perhaps answers will trickle out over time. The AI trade may not need them anyway. And crypto, well, it's in its own world right now, waiting for its own catalysts (likely quantum-related). But it’s very unclear that catalyst is coming in 2026, and it’s becoming clear that many are not interested in waiting for the answers…

🌎 Macro, Crypto and Markets

Corporate Treasuries & ETFs

Meme Coin Tracker

Meme leaders were mostly red; DOGE even, SHIB -2%, PEPE even, PENGU -2%, TRUMP -7%, SPX -3%, BONK -1%

DOGE even, SHIB -2%, PEPE even, PENGU -2%, TRUMP -7%, SPX -3%, BONK -1% Robinhood chain leaders were mostly red; Pons -14 to $60M; Cashcat -9% at $38M; AI even at $18M; Orbio -8% at $11M

leaders were mostly red; Pons -14 to $60M; Cashcat -9% at $38M; AI even at $18M; Orbio -8% at $11M Solana top movers included Fiona +100%, Grokia +30x, and NOHR +220%; Stonk -7% at $34M, Ansem -50% at $20M

top movers included Fiona +100%, Grokia +30x, and NOHR +220%; Stonk -7% at $34M, Ansem -50% at $20M Ansem said his pump wallet was hacked, likely tied to unauthorized access to his bullpen profile; ANSEM -50% in the wake

said his pump wallet was hacked, likely tied to unauthorized access to his bullpen profile; ANSEM -50% in the wake A Pump.fun token honoring Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo has sent about $103,600 to the Zoological Society of Cincinnati by routing 100% of creator rewards to the charity

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Hyperliquid led onchain protocols in revenue with $3.85M, followed by Pump.fun at $1.35M and Collector Crypt with $890k

led onchain protocols in revenue with $3.85M, followed by Pump.fun at $1.35M and Collector Crypt with $890k A New York judge declined to halt Kalshi’s operations in the state, with Justice Melissa Crane citing the year-long status quo and parallel federal cases while ordering expedited briefing and asking both sides to work out safeguards

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

NFT leaders were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC even at 6 ETH, Pudgy -4% at 2.14 ETH

were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC even at 6 ETH, Pudgy -4% at 2.14 ETH Hypurr (+9%) and Blokyz (+27%) led top movers