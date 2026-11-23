Add Decrypt as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

In brief Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and a director, effective immediately, 11 days after he resigned.

The board said input from senior U.S. government officials left it confident his return poses no national security risk; its independent investigation will continue.

Nvidia shares jumped about 26% in premarket trading on Monday, after closing down 14% at $125.53 on Friday.

Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO, six days after its chair said directors did not intend to bring him back.

The board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a board member, effective immediately, the company said on Monday. It followed "a series of discussions and meetings" with Huang, after which the board was satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead" the firm.

Did you know? You can now act on the news you read: Go long or short Nvidia with perpetual futures, all from your Decrypt Money Account.

In reaching its decision, the board said it received input from "senior levels of the United States government," and based on that input, it is confident that Huang's reinstatement "poses no national security risk." The statement did not name the officials involved.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chair Harvey Jones said. Jones will remain chair, and Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, continues as chief financial officer.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said in the statement. "I can't wait to get back to work."

A sharp reversal

The decision overturns the board's position from last week. "The Nvidia board does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Jones said on the company's November 17 earnings call, as Nvidia hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent replacement.

Hours earlier, Huang had offered to return if the board decided it was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company "and America." His comeback had drawn support from President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, even as CNBC reported that directors were not considering it.

Huang resigned on November 12 after reports of extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed whom U.S. officials suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. China has denied that she is a spy.

Investigations continue

The independent directors' committee investigating whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort "will proceed to conclusion," Nvidia said, and Huang has said he will cooperate with it.

The company also pointed to its new National Security and Export Control Committee, made up of independent directors, and said it is searching for a chief compliance officer to oversee compliance across the company. Nvidia said it will keep cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.

Huang still faces scrutiny in Washington. House committees have asked him to sit for a closed-door interview on December 1, and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) has asked him to testify at a public hearing on December 3.

Nvidia shares rose to over $160 in premarket trading on Monday, up about 28% from Friday's close of $125.53, according to Yahoo! Finance. That would add roughly $780 billion to the company's market value, but still leave the stock below its $166.19 close on the day Huang resigned.