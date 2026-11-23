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In brief Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's famous pygmy hippo, died on November 19 after swallowing a visitor's hat that was accidentally launched into her enclosure.

A Pump.fun meme coin made in her honor hit a $3.52 million market cap and has donated more than $103,000 to the Zoological Society of Cincinnati.

The token has since dropped 52%, and traders are betting it can follow Moo Deng's meme coin success of 2024.

Fiona the Hippo, a fan-favorite pygmy hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, died last week after swallowing a hat that accidentally ended up in her enclosure. Crypto bros have created a meme coin in her honor—raising $100,000 for charity in the process.

The tragic death came after a visitor tossed their knitted hat in the air, which then got caught by a ceiling fan and flung it through a small window into Fiona's habitat. The pygmy hippo lost her appetite as the hat got stuck in her small intestine, and veterinary staff tried their best to help Fiona pass the hat naturally—as surgery was deemed too risky. Unfortunately, Fiona died on Thursday, November 19, at nine years old.

As is often the case, crypto bros rushed to create a Solana meme coin that surged to a $3.52 million market capitalization the day after Fiona's death. It has since dropped more than 50% to $1.5 million, per DEX Screener.

Fiona the hippo has died after she ate a visitor's hat that fell into her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. pic.twitter.com/YHbjoEEDhb — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 19, 2026

The Pump.fun-created token is donating 100% of the generated creator rewards to the Zoological Society of Cincinnati, the non-profit that runs the zoo and its scientific programs. So far, according to Donate.gg, $103,600 has been donated.

But, of course, profits are at the forefront of crypto traders' minds. One of the top traders turned a $1,637 investment into $43,800 in a matter of days, according to DEX Screener.

"I feel like animals are often treated more like attractions for people than living beings. Their safety and lives should come first, not just entertaining visitors," pseudonymous trader Athena Alpha told Decrypt. "This isn’t even the first time something like this has happened."

The most famous example happened in the same zoo. Endangered gorilla Harambe was fatally shot at the Cincinnati Zoo a decade ago, after a young boy fell into his habitat. This sparked global outrage, as the gorilla was killed through no fault of his own. In turn, Harambe became one of the most viral memes of the 2010s.

"I think stricter action needs to be taken against both visitors and zoo officials to make sure things like this don’t happen again," the trader said. "Honestly, I feel like a big part of the problem is the lack of accountability and consequences. Unless people are held responsible, nothing is really going to change."

Gone too soon. Way too soon. The Cincinnati Zoo needs to ensure something like this can never happen again. https://t.co/vWeb8ekyVw pic.twitter.com/hqt35SOcP6 — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) November 19, 2026

This story has hit particularly hard, as Fiona was a beloved animal whose premature birth in 2017 drew attention. At birth, zoo keepers had to care for her because she was too small for her mother to look after. Fortunately, she survived this tough start to life and went on to become one of the zoo's most famous animals.

People's love for Fiona may have been boosted by the rise of Moo Deng, a cute pygmy hippo who went mega viral in 2024. As with Fiona, crypto traders made an unofficial meme coin for Moo Deng, but this one went much higher—peaking at a $610 million market cap.

Naturally, traders have made the comparison between the two pygmy hippos, with some suggesting that the Moo Deng meme coin's success should mean similar gains for the Fiona token.

With Fiona's meme coin sitting at a $1.5 million market cap, that thesis has yet to be proven.

"If Fiona goes to $1 billion, her legacy will live forever all around the world," one trader tweeted. "Do it for Fiona!"