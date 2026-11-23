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In brief Jensen Huang’s net worth rose more than $36 billion Monday after Nvidia’s board reinstated him as CEO, sending shares up over 33% to around $167.

Nvidia short sellers faced roughly $12.2 billion in paper losses—their worst day since at least 2019.

The reversal, which followed Trump’s push to reinstate Huang, lifted markets and crypto, with Bitcoin rallying.

Jensen Huang’s net worth surged by more than $36 billion on Monday after Nvidia’s board reinstated him as CEO, a dramatic reversal that sent the chipmaker’s stock rocketing and handed its short sellers their worst day in years.

Nvidia shares jumped more than 33% in Monday morning trading, to around $167, recovering the ground lost after Huang resigned 11 days earlier amid a scandal over extramarital affairs, including one with a woman U.S. officials reportedly suspected of spying for China.

The rebound added roughly $36.6 billion to Huang’s fortune, according to Forbes, lifting the co-founder, who owns an estimated 3.5% of Nvidia, to 13th on its global wealth ranking.

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On the other side of the trade, investors betting against Nvidia were nursing about $12.2 billion in paper losses, their biggest single-day hit since at least 2019, according to data firm ORTEX cited by Reuters.

The reversal wiped out more than $10.5 billion in gains those short sellers had booked just last week. Still, ORTEX noted the bears remain up roughly $14 billion since Oct. 29, and with only about 1% of Nvidia’s float sold short, co-founder Peter Hillerberg characterized the move as a reaction to the news rather than a full short squeeze.

The catalyst was Nvidia’s board voting unanimously to bring Huang back, less than two weeks after his abrupt exit. The return followed President Donald Trump publicly pushing for it, with the president saying the board had sought “assurance on the national security threat” tied to the espionage allegations.

The reinstatement rippled well beyond Nvidia. The news lifted the broader market and dragged crypto up with it, with Bitcoin rallying as risk appetite returned, even as Anthropic shares sank.

The S&P 500 climbed about 5% and the Nasdaq rose nearly 7% on Monday morning, clawing back losses from a Friday selloff driven by anxiety over AI spending.

The episode caps one of the strangest corporate sagas in recent memory: a founder toppled by a spy-tinged scandal, replaced, then restored within days as the president intervened and markets whipsawed on every turn.

For Huang, it marks a remarkable personal recovery, his wealth and his role both snapping back almost overnight.

For Nvidia, whose chips underpin both the AI boom and the data centers increasingly entwined with crypto, the saga is a reminder of how much the market’s fortunes hinge on a single company, and a single person.