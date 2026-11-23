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In brief Nvidia rose nearly 35% to about $170 after its board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, with AMD and semiconductor stocks also rallying.

Bitcoin climbed above $63,000 and Ethereum neared $1,800, joining a sharp rebound in U.S. technology stocks.

Anthropic fell roughly 3%, even as other AI stocks recovered.

Wall Street welcomed Jensen Huang back to Nvidia with lots of green confetti today by sending the chipmaker’s shares up nearly 35%, helping drag battered technology stocks and crypto prices out of last week’s rout.

Nvidia traded around $169.83 at 10:28 a.m. ET, up 34.97% from Friday’s close. It is the biggest bullish jump in the history of the company.

And the FOMO contagion spread quickly to other tech stocks. Rival AMD jumped 8.91% to $462.09, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) surged 15% to $141.77.

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Bitcoin joined the party, trading near $63,500 after dipping below $60,000 during Friday’s selloff. Ethereum climbed to about $1,790, and cash CFDs tracking the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rebounded to roughly 26,950 and 7,285, respectively.

The catalyst was Nvidia’s announcement that its founder Jensen Huang had been reinstated as president, CEO and director, effective immediately. The board voted unanimously just six days after publicly ruling out his return—and even doubling down on their decision several times.

From ousted to back in charge

Huang resigned November 12 amid reports of extramarital relationships, including one with a businesswoman U.S. officials suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the espionage allegation, and no public evidence has established that Huang knowingly passed company secrets to China.

Colette Kress, Nvidia’s finance chief, took over as interim CEO while the company launched a search for a permanent replacement. On November 17, board chair Harvey Jones said directors did not intend to reinstate Huang, despite a campaign for his return backed by Silicon Valley executives and President Donald Trump.

Monday’s reversal followed meetings with Huang and input from senior U.S. government officials. The board said it was satisfied with his candor and leadership ability and was confident his return posed “no national security risk,” though its independent investigation will continue.

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said in the statement. Kress will remain chief financial officer, and Jones will stay on as board chair.

“It tells us to some extent that Jensen Huang was too big to be fired,” Interactive Brokers strategist Steve Sosnick told Reuters.

Prediction markets were caught off guard, too. A Polymarket contract on Huang rejoining Nvidia by November 30 traded near 99% after the announcement, compared with roughly 3% shortly beforehand.

His return also tanked the probabilities of the AI bubble bursting. After his outsting, Polymarket odds skyrocketed to more than 70%, minutes after his reinstatement, the odds dropped to 14%.

Crypto rebounds, but Bitcoin still has work to do

The rally followed an ugly stretch for AI stocks. Nvidia closed Friday at $125.53, about 47.5% below its October high, while the Nasdaq lost roughly 10% over the previous week. Bitcoin fell toward $55,100 Friday night before staging a weekend recovery.

Monday’s bounce pushed Nvidia above the $166.19 closing price recorded on the day Huang resigned. Bitcoin, meanwhile, recovered the $63,000 area, but its daily chart still shows a bearish moving-average configuration and a relative strength index near 34, indicating that the recent relief rally has not erased the broader downtrend.

Overall, crypto traders are still timid but evidently don’t think this is the end of the world.

On the chart, Bitcoin faces initial resistance around $65,030, followed by $68,090. On the downside, $61,240 and the psychological $60,000 mark are immediate levels to watch; another break lower would put the recent $55,100 area back in focus.

Anthropic misses the rally

One of the few notable losers was Anthropic, whose stock slipped 3.16% to $85.81. That left the Claude developer about 25% below its post-IPO peak near $115, although still slightly above the $83 offering price set for its $81.34 billion public offering last Thursday. Nvidia itself committed about $10 billion to a separate, conditional private investment in Anthropic alongside the IPO.

The decline looks more like investors continuing to digest a pricey, volatile listing than a reaction to Huang’s reinstatement. But the internet has another theory: memes and posts have cast Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei as playing a role in Huang’s ouster because of his support towards open-weight models and his decision to buy Hugging Face, the world’s largest repository of open source AI models, to protect the ecosystem.

Huang championed broad access to open models, while Amodei has argued for tighter safeguards around powerful AI systems, especially warning against open source AI competing against close models like the ones his company develops, a position that has been widely criticized by influential figures in the AI scene like Yan Lecun who called his mindset “a new form of medieval obscurantism.”

Dario's spiel since GPT-2 has always been about hyping the dangers so that open models would be made illegal and *he* would stay in control.

He left OpenAI because he wasn't going to have control.

It's like the Ottoman Empire banning the printing press for Arabic so they would… — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) November 22, 2026

Nvidia’s independent inquiry into the reported foreign intelligence effort remains open. Huang has also been asked to meet House investigators on December 1 and testify before a Senate panel on December 3.