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Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. And check out our daily news show 'FOMO HOUR' covering all of the top stories and market action.

GM!

Today’s top news:

Crypto majors are green and rebounding off Friday’s bottom; BTC at $61.3k

Stock futures big green with Nasdaq +3% premarket after losing 10% last week

Korea, Taiwan and China rollout emergency market support mechanisms

OKXICE set to launch its tokenized stock platform despite 90% objections

BTC ETFs lose $1.79B in outflows on the week

Crypto Rebounds after NVDA Drives Friday Selloff

Nvidia closed Friday at $125.53, down 47.5% from its October high, which works out to roughly $2.7 trillion of market value gone in seven weeks. The company beat earnings last week and guided revenue higher, and the stock still fell 23% across the five sessions.

The Nasdaq dropped 10% on the week, its worst since 2020, erasing its entire 2026 gain and shedding about $8.7 trillion since October 6. The S&P and Dow both closed in correction, AMD lost 20.5%, and CoreWeave now trades below its IPO price. Bank of America’s fund manager survey showed investors cutting tech exposure by the most since 2006, with 52% expecting at least one major hyperscaler to announce a capex cut inside six months.

Polymarket traders put 54% odds that the AI bubble will burst in 2026.

Crypto rode the same elevator down. Bitcoin hit roughly $55,100 Friday night, its lowest level since 2024 and marking a new cycle low, 56% off last October’s peak. Fear and Greed printed 9 and ETFs bled $1.79 billion on the week. It’s now tracking toward two consecutive down years, which has never happened before.

Then came the weekend bounce. Bitcoin reclaimed $60,000 and sits over $61,000 this morning; ETH is back above $1,710, and even Anthropic, down 9% Friday, quotes near $90 on Hyperliquid’s perp, still above its $83 offer.

Two explanations landed over the weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted Sunday that the market is down $6 trillion since the Democrats’ “rather strange” win on November 3, that the Nasdaq is down 20%, and that it’s “100% due to” Democratic policy. Looks like no Trump bailout is coming anytime soon.

Elon Musk’s version is more useful. He warned Saturday that the cash shortage next year is “going to be nuts,” because even a few months of lag between paying for compute and earning revenue off it means hundreds of billions in incremental working capital. Then the question: where will that come from?

That’s a funding problem rather than a valuation one, and it lands harder coming from him. SpaceX reportedly sold $32 billion of bonds last week to buy Nvidia chips, so he’s describing a squeeze he’s already borrowing into.

So where does this leave us? The Fed meets December 8th and 9th with the market pricing a hike into all of this. Gas prices just hit an eight-month low ahead of Thanksgiving, down about 15% in a month, which should take some pressure off the headline print. The catch is that pump prices are still running 18% above last year, and core CPI, the number Waller actually cited when he floated fifty basis points, strips energy out entirely. Any relief has to come from shelter and services cooling instead.

Perhaps the Fed provides some. Whether it’s enough to stop the bleeding, only time will tell.

🌎 Macro, Crypto and Markets

Corporate Treasuries & ETFs

The Bitcoin ETFs saw $669M in net outflows on Friday, totalling $1.79B in outflows for the week; the ETH ETFs saw $97M in outflows, $305M for the week

Meme Coin Tracker

Meme leaders were mostly flat; DOGE even, SHIB even, PEPE even, PENGU +1%, TRUMP -1%, SPX even, BONK +4%

DOGE even, SHIB even, PEPE even, PENGU +1%, TRUMP -1%, SPX even, BONK +4% Robinhood chain leaders were mostly green and rebounding; Pons -1% to $63M; Cashcat +1 at $41M; AI +12% at $18M; Orbio +15% at $12M

leaders were mostly green and rebounding; Pons -1% to $63M; Cashcat +1 at $41M; AI +12% at $18M; Orbio +15% at $12M Solana top movers included Pumpmeme +50x, Cateball +50%, SI +65% and Rings +46%; Stonk +4% at $36M, Ansem +4% at $40M

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Hyperliquid led onchain protocols in revenue with $2.13M, followed by Pump.fun at $965k and Polymarket with $935k

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

NFT leaders were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC +1% at 6 ETH, Pudgy even at 2.23 ETH

were mostly flat; Punks even at 28 ETH, BAYC +1% at 6 ETH, Pudgy even at 2.23 ETH Jpeg Frens (+15%) and Kodas (+7%) led top movers