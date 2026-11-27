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In brief Bitcoin fell below $60,000 on Friday, trading more than 52% below its all-time high as its daily technical indicators remain bearish.

Bitcoin has slipped below Bitbo's Power Law support line and the lowest colored band of the Rainbow Chart.

Four popular Bitcoin valuation models suggest theoretical prices ranging from $141,000 to nearly $400,000, substantially above its actual market price.

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 again on Friday as roughly $6.8 billion worth of Bitcoin options expired on derivatives exchange Deribit earlier in the day.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at around $59,576 as of writing, down 1.58% on the daily chart after reaching an intraday high of $62,210.

As you might be able to guess based on the recent price action, Bitcoin's technical setup remains bearish—and there’s four charts in particular that tell the story.

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The coin is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, or EMAs, which currently sit at $71,112 and $74,444, respectively, with the shorter-term average below the longer-term one—a classically bearish death cross pattern.

Bitcoin daily price chart. Image: Investing.com.

Its Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures the strength of recent price movements on a scale of 0 to 100, sits at 25.69, putting Bitcoin in oversold territory. Bitcoin is also approaching its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $57,618, a potential support derived from the cryptocurrency's rally between its 2022 bottom and 2025 peak.

A sustained break below that level would put the recent lows back in focus. The next major Fibonacci retracement on the chart sits near $39,000, which would be an absolute nightmare for the markets. Thankfully for Bitcoin holders, BTC has bounced every time it touched it.

Perhaps more concerning for long-term Bitcoin investors, however, is what's happening to some of the most popular models used to make sense of Bitcoin's historical price cycles.

Bitcoin breaks its power law floor

The Bitcoin Power Law model, popularized by physicist Giovanni Santostasi, attempts to explain Bitcoin's price growth as a mathematical function of its age.

Plotting Bitcoin's price and the time elapsed since its creation on logarithmic scales produces a relatively straight trend line. Two parallel lines establish theoretical upper and lower boundaries based on historical price extremes.

Bitcoin's long-term Power Law model. Image: Bitbo.

The appeal of the model was that Bitcoin's increasingly expensive bear market bottoms appeared remarkably predictable, despite the cryptocurrency's notorious volatility.

Bitcoin is now trading below what crypto analytics provider Bitbo sets as the theoretical support line of approximately $68,600, while the model's central regression puts its price near $193,400.

That's roughly 69% below its theoretical valuation, and 13% below what was supposed to be its historical floor.

The breach challenges one of the model's most attractive assumptions: that Bitcoin's minimum price increases predictably over time.

Bitcoin's worst post-halving performance

Bitcoin's four-year market cycle revolves around the halving, a programmed event that cuts the issuance of new Bitcoin tokens by 50% approximately every four years.

The most recent halving, in April 2024, reduced the reward miners receive for producing a block from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

Bitbo's post-halving comparison chart takes the price performance following the 2012, 2016 and 2020 halvings and adjusts those returns to Bitcoin's price at the start of the 2024 cycle.

Bitcoin price performance following each halving, normalized to 2024 prices. Image: Bitbo.

Had Bitcoin replicated its performance following the 2020 halving, it would currently be trading somewhere around $140,000. Matching the returns of its earlier cycles would imply prices of several hundred thousand dollars or more.

Instead, roughly 950 days after its most recent halving, Bitcoin is trading below where it was when that cycle began.

Diminishing returns are nothing new for Bitcoin as the asset grows larger. But the scale of the current underperformance raises questions about how useful previous halving cycles remain as a guide to future returns.

It also shows traders are a bit less enthusiastic about the upcoming halving vs previous times—maybe because Bitcoin is now more mainstream and the user base is more diverse and less interested in those technicalities.

Somewhere under the Rainbow

The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart, which originated in 2014, uses logarithmic price curves and colored bands to classify Bitcoin's historical valuation.

The upper red bands represent speculative bubbles, while the lower blue and violet bands indicate historically depressed prices.

Bitcoin trading below the Rainbow Chart's colored valuation bands. Image: Bitbo.

Bitcoin's price has dropped beneath even the violet region, humorously labeled “Bitcoin Dead,” in the supplied chart.

This isn't the first time the Rainbow Chart has struggled to accommodate Bitcoin's price movements. Its creator revised the model in November 2022 after the previous version failed to contain that year's market collapse.

The chart is ultimately a visualization of historical price behavior rather than a scientifically validated valuation model. Its latest divergence is another reminder of that limitation.

Four price models, and none come close

Bitbo's price prediction comparison brings together four different approaches to estimating Bitcoin's long-term value.

The Stock-to-Flow model, introduced by pseudonymous analyst PlanB in 2019, measures scarcity by comparing Bitcoin's existing supply with its annual issuance. Stock-to-Income expands on that concept by incorporating miners' transaction fee revenue and regularly updating its calculations.

The Power Law measures price growth over time, while the Halving Price Regression fits a curve using historical prices at halving dates, excluding much of the speculative activity between them.

Bitcoin's actual price compared with four theoretical valuation models. Image: Bitbo.

In the chart's late-2026 projections, Stock-to-Flow puts Bitcoin near $397,535, followed by the Power Law at $198,495, Stock-to-Income at $173,412, and Halving Price Regression at $141,132.

Bitcoin is trading approximately 85% below the most optimistic of those projections and 58% below even the most conservative one.

None of these models directly measures how much money investors are willing to put into Bitcoin today, and arguably Bitcoin is now a different asset than the BTC we used to follow two years ago.

It’s possible that after the wave of ETFs, funds, derivatives, 401Ks, regulations, indicators tracking its price, and widespread access to retail investors, it’s these price-prediction models that need to change.

After all, Bitcoin already did.

Disclaimer The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.