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In brief Bitcoin rose 1.36% over 24 hours to $60,392 but remained down nearly 4% over the past week.

Bitcoin’s 50-day EMA has crossed below its 200-day EMA, while the S&P 500 remains in golden cross territory.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded roughly $5.39 billion in November outflows, ahead of Friday’s $7 billion Bitcoin options expiry.

Bitcoin and most major cryptocurrencies edged slightly higher Thursday as U.S. stock exchanges closed for Thanksgiving, a day after inflation data and fresh tariff concerns rattled markets.

Bitcoin traded at around $60,560 as of just after 1:00 p.m. ET, up 1.39% over the past 24 hours but down 3.67% over the past week, according to Decrypt's price tracker. The largest cryptocurrency has recovered roughly 5% from Wednesday’s low of $57,500.

Ethereum gained 0.87% to just under $1,700, while XRP and Solana rose 3.1% and 2.17%, respectively.

Top cryptocurrencies by market cap on November 26. Image: Coinmarketcap

The Nasdaq Composite recovered from an intraday plunge of as much as 4.6% Wednesday to close down 0.62%. The S&P 500 contract for difference (CFD), a derivative tracking the index, was up 0.67% on Thursday at around 7,226 points, per TradingView. The cash index itself was not trading.

Wednesday’s selloff followed a combination of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth, proposed tariffs and renewed concerns over AI stocks, as Decrypt previously reported. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, rose 3.8% year over year in October, complicating efforts to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

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Bitcoin in death cross as stocks struggle

Bitcoin’s daily chart looks considerably weaker than its stock market counterpart. Its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) has crossed below its 200-day EMA, forming a bearish signal known as a death cross. EMAs track average prices over a given period, assigning more weight to recent trading activity.

Both averages are trending lower, with Bitcoin trading roughly 16% below its 50-day EMA of $71,478 and 19% below its 200-day EMA of $74,516, according to TradingView charts.

Bitcoin’s daily death cross. Image: TradingView.

The S&P 500 CFD, by contrast, remains in golden cross territory, with its 50-day EMA of 7,517 still above its 200-day EMA of 7,372. The price is below both indicators, however, and the gap between them is narrowing, suggesting the longer-term bullish trend is weakening.

S&P 500 CFD daily chart. Image: TradingView.

Neither crossover guarantees where prices will go next, but the comparison shows how much more technical damage Bitcoin has sustained. Bitcoin faces potential resistance between $62,000 and $64,000, while recent lows around $57,500 to $58,500 form a possible support zone, followed by November’s low near $55,000.

Around $7 billion worth of Bitcoin options are due to expire Friday on Deribit, with traders favoring contracts that provide protection against price declines more heavily than they did in October. U.S. stock trading will resume Friday, but the NYSE will close early at 1 p.m. ET.