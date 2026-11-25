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In brief Bitcoin hit $57,500 as the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.3% and Nvidia lost 8.7% in early Wednesday trading.

U.S. third-quarter GDP growth was revised to 4.3% at an annualized rate, while annual PCE inflation matched a three-year high of 3.8%.

The Trump administration proposed tariffs targeting 14 economies, while traders priced in a nearly certain December interest rate hike.

Bitcoin fell below $58,000 Wednesday morning as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth, rising inflation and a fresh round of proposed tariffs from President Donald Trump's administration gave investors more reasons to sell.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.3%, the S&P 500 lost 3%, and Nvidia shed 8.7% as of 9:50 a.m. ET. Bitcoin hit a session low of $57,500 as the selloff on Wall Street spilled over into the crypto market.

Paradoxically, part of the problem is that the U.S. economy is doing better than expected. The Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its estimate of third-quarter GDP growth from 3.4% to 4.3% at an annualized rate, nearly double the 2.2% recorded in the second quarter.

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But the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 3.8% year-over-year in October, up from 3.6% in September and matching a three-year high set in May. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 3.3%, compared with economists' expectations of 3.2% and September's reading of 3.1%.

“America's inflation problem is bigger than an energy shock,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told AFP. Consumer spending increased in dollar terms in October but was flat after adjusting for inflation.

A growing economy gives the Fed more room to raise borrowing costs to bring inflation back toward its 2% target. After Wednesday's inflation release, traders were pricing in a 98% probability of a quarter-point increase in December, according to CME FedWatch data. Today odds are set at 94%.

The Fed held rates at between 3.75% and 4% in October after raising them in September for the first time in three years. Traders are also betting on further tightening in 2027, with another increase expected as early as January.

Trump's tariffs meet another AI selloff

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative proposed tariffs targeting 14 economies, including China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea, following investigations into government policies that encourage manufacturing production beyond market demand.

The proposed rates vary by country and product, with duties of up to 20% on some Chinese imports and up to 35% on Vietnamese goods, subject to adjustments and exemptions. For the EU, the proposed 15% rate accounts for certain existing duties rather than simply adding 15 percentage points to them.

The tariffs have not taken effect, and public hearings are scheduled to begin January 25. If importers pass the additional costs on to consumers, the duties could make the Fed's job of bringing inflation down even harder.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's enthusiasm over Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia didn't last very long. The chipmaker closed Monday up 31.5% but lost more than 6% Tuesday, while Anthropic closed at $81.91, below its $83 initial public offering price less than a week after its Nasdaq debut.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive to finance data centers and reduce the present value of future earnings. Both are particularly relevant for AI companies spending heavily today in anticipation of profits years down the road.

The selloff began well before Wall Street opened. South Korea's Kospi closed 6.16% lower, while spot gold fell 2% to $3,483.59 an ounce by 9:15 a.m. ET, according to Reuters.

Crypto investors were already in bad shape before Wednesday's economic data came out. Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode reported Tuesday that Bitcoin investors were realizing their heaviest losses since the collapse of FTX and the subsequent market crash in November 2022, relative to the money that flowed into the asset over the preceding year.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have also recorded $4.94 billion in net outflows this November through Tuesday, according to Decrypt’s ETF tracker, already making it their worst month since launching in January 2024.

The Fed's next interest rate decision is scheduled for December 9.