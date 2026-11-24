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In brief Bitcoin’s realized losses relative to annual capital inflows are at their highest level since FTX collapsed in November 2022.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have lost $4.3 billion in net capital over the past 20 trading days.

Glassnode says a close below $58,500 could open the way for Bitcoin to fall to its $53,200 realized price.

Bitcoin investors are locking in their heaviest losses since the collapse of FTX in November 2022, according to a report published Tuesday by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency slipped below $60,000, trading at $59,992, more than 50% from its October 2025 peak.

“Bitcoin losses are the heaviest since FTX,” Glassnode wrote on X. “Set against the money that flowed into Bitcoin over the past year, they have almost doubled in a week.”

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Glassnode tracks realized losses by looking at coins that move on-chain at prices lower than when they previously moved. Measuring those losses against the capital that entered Bitcoin over the preceding year gives analysts a way to compare sell-offs across market cycles, even as the cryptocurrency grows in value.

Bitcoin losses. Image: Glassnode

The last time the indicator reached these levels, Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire was collapsing and Bitcoin was trading below $16,000. This time, the selling pressure has coincided with a much broader retreat from risky assets, and even good news for the tech industry hasn’t been enough to keep Bitcoin afloat.

Bitcoin rallied 5% in about half an hour on Monday after Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang was returning as CEO. Less than six hours later, Bitcoin had given back the entire rally, while the Nasdaq 100 still held roughly three-quarters of its gains. In trading, this is known as a bull trap, and happens on strong bearish trends.

Bitcoin’s correlation with the Nasdaq 100 is now at its highest since September 2022, Glassnode said. Over the past 60 trading days, Bitcoin has tended to gain less when tech stocks rise and lose more when they fall.

Bitcoin correlation to Nasdaq. Image: Glassnode

U.S. investors have also been pulling money out of the market. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have lost $4.3 billion on net over the past 20 trading days, while Coinbase traders have been heavy net sellers over the past month. Buying and selling on Binance, meanwhile, have been roughly balanced.

How much lower could Bitcoin go?

“Spikes like this often came close to past lows, but some came early,” Glassnode said. The firm pointed to the sell-offs of early 2019, March 2020, and November 2022, when losses surged near market bottoms, but also to earlier episodes in 2018 and 2022 when prices had further to fall.



Long-term holders—investors who have held their coins for roughly five months or longer—accounted for most realized losses from mid-April to mid-November. Nearly 90% of the long futures positions vulnerable to liquidation between last week’s Bitcoin price and $53,200 are also gone, reducing the potential for another cascade of forced selling within that range.

Bitcoin long-term holders. Image: Glassnode

Glassnode is watching Bitcoin’s realized price, the average price at which circulating coins last moved, which currently stands at $53,200. Bitcoin traded below that metric before bottoming in each of the previous three major bear markets.

Applying the discounts seen at the lows of 2022 and 2018 to today’s realized price would put Bitcoin at roughly $41,000 and $37,000, respectively.

For now, the more immediate concern is whether Bitcoin can close above its June closing low of $58,500. Glassnode said a recovery above $60,000 accompanied by renewed ETF inflows would help establish whether the summer lows are holding.