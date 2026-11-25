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In brief Hyperliquid's HYPE fell more than 8% in 24 hours, the steepest drop among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, after investment firm Abraxas Capital closed its positions on the exchange.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have shed $4.94 billion in November, their worst month on record, after six straight days of outflows.

Options traders hold the most downside protection relative to bets on gains since May 2021, and dealer hedging could amplify swings between $58,000 and $64,000, Glassnode said.

Hyperliquid's HYPE token led crypto's latest leg down on Wednesday, as one of the exchange's most profitable traders shut down its operations there.

HYPE fell 8.2% over 24 hours to $57.86, the steepest drop among the 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, and is down 15.8% over the past week, according to Decrypt data. Bitcoin slipped 1.7% over the same period to $58,801, and Ethereum lost 2.4%, extending a sell-off that has spread across risk assets.

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Abraxas exits Hyperliquid

Abraxas Capital has withdrawn its remaining funds from Hyperliquid and closed its entire book, almost two years after it started trading there, pseudonymous onchain analyst MLM said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The firm traded $13.4 billion on Hyperliquid and made $530 million, including at least $67 million from funding payments, according to MLM. The positions were one leg of a market-neutral strategy for its Elysium Global Arbitrage Fund, the analyst said.

Two Hyperliquid accounts labeled as Abraxas Capital on analytics platform Hyperdash have recorded combined all-time profits of more than $550 million, and now hold just over $5,000 between them, Hyperdash data shows. On Tuesday, the two accounts unstaked about 219,000 HYPE, worth roughly $12.7 million at current prices, and sent it elsewhere.

"With HYPE, upcoming token unlocks could be adding extra pressure," Eric Andersson, co-founder of Byrrgis, told Decrypt. "Altcoins tend to get hit even harder in these situations."

Record ETF outflows

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $231.6 million in net outflows on Tuesday, their sixth consecutive day of withdrawals, according to SoSoValue data. Outflows over those six trading days total $2.6 billion.

That takes November's net outflows to $4.94 billion, surpassing June 2026's $4.51 billion as the funds' worst month since they launched in January 2024. Total net assets stand at $72 billion.

Andersson pointed to ETF outflows, uncertainty over interest rates, liquidations and weaker sentiment across financial markets as drivers of Bitcoin's decline.

Options traders brace for more

Options traders have turned increasingly bearish. Over the past week, 1.7 put options, which pay out when prices fall, changed hands for every call on a seven-day average, the most since June 2022, Glassnode said in its weekly report. Measured by open interest, the ratio is at its highest since May 2021.

Bitcoin is back at its summer lows near $60K, and stocks are also in a downtrend. BTC gave back the whole NVIDIA rally in less than six hours, an indication of severe relative weakness. More on capitulation and leverage in this week's Week On-chain. https://t.co/GwEUc1pqHW — glassnode (@glassnode) November 24, 2026

Such readings do not always mark a bottom. In June 2022, a similar reading coincided with a price low, but the bear market's final low was still five months away, while the open interest peak in April 2021 came near a market top, Glassnode noted.

Glassnode also said options dealers are "short gamma" between $58,000 and $64,000, meaning their hedging requires them to sell as prices fall and buy as they rise, which can make moves in either direction larger. Just outside that range, their hedging would slow a move, the firm said.

Glassnode's report found that Bitcoin investors are locking in their heaviest losses since the collapse of FTX.

A clearer outlook on interest rates and renewed ETF inflows could help bring stability back to the market, Andersson said.