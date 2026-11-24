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In brief Crypto market sentiment is back at its lowest levels since February, while Wall Street's Fear and Greed Index sits at 17 out of 100.

Bitcoin has fallen below $60,000 again, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording their worst month since launching in 2024.

Concerns over AI spending, Nvidia's leadership crisis, and expectations of higher interest rates are weighing on investors.

Investors in both the stock and cryptocurrency markets are back in panic mode Tuesday, just one day after Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO triggered a massive rally across risk assets.

Bitcoin is trading at around $59,500, down 2.74% since the daily session opened, while the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen 4.44% to $2.04 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are also in the red, giving back some of Monday's gains.

CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index (which tracks the sentiment across all the crypto market) currently sits at 9 out of 100, matching Friday's reading, the lowest since February. Just three months ago, the same indicator reached its yearly high of 82, corresponding to extreme greed.

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Over on Wall Street, CNN's equivalent sits at 17, also in extreme fear territory, after reaching its lowest level since March on Friday.

Both indexes measure investor sentiment on a scale from zero to 100, with lower readings indicating greater fear. They use different methodologies, incorporating market momentum, volatility, and trading behavior rather than simply asking investors how they feel.

The AI trade is losing its appeal

The artificial intelligence industry, largely responsible for Wall Street's extraordinary performance over the past few years, is now at the center of the selloff.

Last week, the Nasdaq lost approximately 10%, its worst weekly performance since 2020, wiping out its gains for the year. The S&P 500 entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from its October peak.

Nvidia's leadership crisis made things considerably worse. The world's leading AI chipmaker had lost nearly half its market value from its October highs before the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang on Monday, sending its shares up 31.5% by the closing bell.

But having Huang back at Nvidia doesn't necessarily make AI investments more profitable.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on AI infrastructure will generate enough revenue to justify the expense. As Decrypt previously reported, 52% of respondents to Bank of America's November fund manager survey expect at least one major cloud computing company to announce spending cuts within six months.

Anthropic's much-anticipated IPO hasn't helped much, either. Shares of the Claude developer fell below their $83 offering price Tuesday, less than a week after the company made its stock market debut at $111.50.

Nvidia fell 5.8% during early trading Tuesday, while AI infrastructure providers CoreWeave and IREN lost 6.9% and 9%, respectively. Healthcare and consumer staples stocks were doing considerably better, suggesting investors are moving money into businesses less dependent on the AI boom.

The Fed isn't helping

An additional concern for both markets is that the U.S. Federal Reserve could make money more expensive at precisely the moment the AI industry needs more of it.

Traders are pricing in a 98% probability of a December interest rate hike and a 66% chance of another increase in January, according to CME FedWatch data.

Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive for companies building data centers and reduce the present value of their expected future profits. They also make government bonds more attractive relative to speculative assets such as Bitcoin, which doesn't generate income for its holders.

For crypto investors, this comes at a particularly bad time.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded another $569.7 million in net withdrawals on Monday, despite Bitcoin's brief recovery, per Decrypt’s ETF tracker. BlackRock's IBIT alone accounted for $509.3 million.

November's cumulative Bitcoin ETF outflows have now reached $4.71 billion, surpassing June's previous monthly record with four trading sessions still remaining.

How much worse can things get for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin's daily chart shows a cryptocurrency struggling to hold a price range that has served as support on several occasions since 2024.

BTC has lost approximately 53% of its value from its October 2025 all-time high, and the recovery that took Bitcoin above $85,000 in September has largely evaporated.

The $60,000 area is particularly relevant because buyers stepped in around similar prices in February and June. Friday's dip toward $55,000 established another potential support area, with historical buying activity around $50,000 further below.

Extreme fear readings have historically coincided with some attractive buying opportunities, but they are notoriously unreliable at identifying the exact bottom. Bitcoin can remain oversold for extended periods, particularly when institutional investors are pulling billions of dollars out of the market.

Investors will get another important piece of economic data Wednesday, when the U.S. releases its Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation report, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and the last major data release before its December monetary policy meeting.