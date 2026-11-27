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In brief Nearly $6.8 billion in Bitcoin options expired Friday on Deribit, representing roughly a quarter of outstanding Bitcoin options positions.

Traders have shifted toward downside protection since October, with substantial put positions extending as low as $40,000.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $5.39 billion in net outflows this November, putting them on track for their worst month since launching.

Nearly $6.8 billion worth of Bitcoin options expired Friday on crypto derivatives exchange Deribit, removing roughly a quarter of outstanding Bitcoin options positions from the exchange, according to CryptoQuant.

The expiration comes at a particularly difficult time for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency traded near $61,000 ahead of settlement before dropping below $59,000 later Friday, extending a brutal November for crypto investors.

Friday’s expiry was considerably smaller than October’s $10.8 billion settlement, but the way traders positioned themselves tells a different story about market sentiment.

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Options are financial contracts that give investors the right to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price, known as the strike price. Call options generally benefit from rising prices, whereas put options can serve as insurance against a decline.

Nearly half of the outstanding $40,000 put positions were scheduled to expire on December 25. That doesn't necessarily mean traders expect Bitcoin to fall that far, but it shows that investors are willing to position themselves against such a scenario.

What happens after the expiry?

The estimated “max pain” price for Friday’s expiration stood at $70,000. That's the price at which option holders collectively receive the smallest payout at expiration, around 15% above Bitcoin’s price heading into settlement.



Bitcoin settled at approximately $61,600, leaving many put options with intrinsic value and higher-priced calls worthless.

The expiration does not mean $6.8 billion in Bitcoin changed hands. That figure is just the notional value of the underlying contracts, rather than the amount paid out at expiration.

What could affect Bitcoin's price is the unwinding of positions that market makers accumulated to offset their exposure to those contracts. As those hedges become unnecessary, buying or selling activity associated with them can disappear or reverse, potentially amplifying price movements in either direction.

Bitcoin still faces considerable selling pressure outside the derivatives market.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs registered their seventh consecutive trading session of net withdrawals on Wednesday, bringing November’s total to $5.39 billion.

Accelerating inflation, concerns over U.S. interest rates, and a renewed AI stock selloff have also put pressure on Bitcoin this week.

Traders were paying more for near-term volatility than for volatility further into 2027 ahead of the expiry, which likely means that concerns about Bitcoin’s near-term performance extend well beyond Friday’s settlement.

The next major options expiry is scheduled for Christmas Day, with contracts covering roughly 165,000 BTC, or about $10 billion at Friday’s settlement price.

Disclaimer The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.