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In brief The FCA plans to require DeFi platforms to be authorized under its new crypto regime, pointing to the Binance hack as a reason for a stricter approach.

Regulated UK crypto exchanges will not be allowed to execute retail trades on DeFi platforms, a divide the regulator said is deliberate.

Industry figures from Aave Labs and Coinbase warned the UK risks falling behind the US and EU, which are building routes for regulated DeFi access.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority plans to require decentralized finance platforms to be authorized under its incoming crypto rules, taking a harder line than regulators in the U.S. or EU, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

FCA officials told the newspaper they were deliberately strict on DeFi because they saw a high risk of fraud, scams and money laundering, and because users had little ability to recover stolen funds or seek compensation.

The regulator pointed to the record $6.4 billion hack of Binance in October. While Binance is a centralized exchange, the hackers moved large sums through decentralized exchanges, which do not freeze stolen funds, swapping them into other tokens to make them harder to trace.

"The speed and scale at which stolen funds move through DeFi platforms can frustrate attempts to freeze and block" transfers, Jane Moore, the FCA's head of department for payments and digital assets, told the FT.

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A 'clear divide'

The FCA's position means UK-regulated crypto trading platforms will not be allowed to execute retail trades on DeFi platforms. Moore said that divide between the regulated and unregulated sectors was deliberate, given the lack of consumer protections in DeFi.

The regulator also plans to require all UK retail orders for equities, tokenized or not, to be executed on a regulated platform, cutting off access to offshore DeFi venues for tokenized stocks. The same risk should be treated the same way, Jamie Bell, the FCA's head of capital markets, told the newspaper. The FCA and the Bank of England have set out a shared vision for tokenization within the regulated system.

After consulting on its wider crypto rules earlier this year, the FCA in October published draft guidance on how its rules apply to firms providing services that use or interact with DeFi. The consultation closed on November 18, and the regulator expects to publish final guidance in January 2027, ahead of its crypto regime taking effect on October 25, 2027.

Industry pushback

Crypto firms argue the approach will leave UK investors without access to products such as tokenized equities and decentralized lending.

Linda Jeng, chief legal and policy officer at Aave Labs, which builds products for decentralized lending protocol Aave, called the FCA's position "highly problematic" and has written to the regulator asking it to clarify which DeFi service providers its rules would cover, according to the FT.

Coinbase's head of policy in Europe, Katie Harries, said that where the U.S. and EU are building rules for regulated DeFi access, the UK is "creating a prohibition." In September, the EU's European Securities and Markets Authority proposed a new regulated service under the bloc's MiCA rules for crypto firms that give customers access to DeFi protocols.

UK trade group CryptoUK has also urged the FCA not to treat DeFi developers as regulated by default, warning in its consultation response that parts of the proposed guidance go further than the law.

Orest Gavryliak, chief legal officer at DeFi aggregator 1inch, argued that financial crime is a challenge across all of finance, and that DeFi's transparency is a strength. "Every transaction is recorded on a public ledger, so illicit flows can be traced in a way that closed systems do not allow," he said.

A one-size-fits-all approach "would limit access to innovation without meaningfully reducing risk," Gavryliak said, adding that regulators could draw on industry tools such as wallet screening to design proportionate, risk-based rules.

Harry Halpin, CEO of decentralized VPN provider Nym, told Decrypt that a truly decentralized DeFi platform would be very hard to regulate, since there should be no central party to oversee. "If the government attempts then to block or censor access to these platforms, and so slowly built a Great Firewall of Britain, people will simply use a VPN," he said.