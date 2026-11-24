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In brief South Korea’s Financial Services Commission proposed a draft bill to end its 2017 ICO ban, letting domestic projects issue and sell tokens for the first time in nearly a decade.

Issuers and executives would face civil, financial and criminal liability for false disclosures.

The ICO reversal is part of a broader overhaul also covering won-stablecoin rules and a 20% exchange-ownership cap.

South Korea is proposing to end its nine-year ban on initial coin offerings, a move aimed at pulling crypto fundraising back onshore, creating jobs and folding token sales into a regulated framework.

The country’s Financial Services Commission unveiled a draft bill, the Act on Digital Asset Industry Innovation and User Protection, on Tuesday that would reverse the prohibition imposed in September 2017, when regulators banned ICOs over fraud, speculation and investor losses.

If passed, it would let domestic projects issue and sell tokens to the public for the first time in nearly a decade.

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Under the proposal, any issuer would have to file a “digital asset white paper” with the FSC before selling tokens, detailing the project, how the raised funds will be used, how many tokens will be issued and the risks involved. Issuers and their executives would face civil damages, financial penalties and possible criminal prosecution for false or omitted information, a liability regime modeled on the disclosure rules governing stock offerings.

The ban, regulators have concluded, never really worked. It largely pushed Korean projects to set up entities abroad and run their token sales through them, with game developers Wemade and Netmarble among the better-known firms that took the offshore route. The FSC’s stated goal is to reclaim that activity and the investment and jobs that went with it.

The ICO reversal is one piece of a sweeping overhaul. The same bill would restrict issuance of Korean won-backed stablecoins to consortiums in which commercial banks hold a majority stake, cap any single major shareholder’s ownership of a crypto exchange at 20% (rising to 34% under certain conditions), extend market-manipulation rules to crypto-to-crypto trades, and organize the market into regulated verticals spanning exchanges, trading, brokerage, custody and asset management.

The shift fits a broader global move toward regulated token fundraising, as the U.S. and others build out frameworks that give crypto issuers clearer legal footing. It also marks a notable turn for South Korea, one of the world’s most active retail crypto markets, which has long paired enthusiastic trading with strict rules.

The proposal is only a draft. It now heads to the National Assembly, where lawmakers must approve it before any of the changes take effect, leaving the timeline, and the final shape of the rules, still to be determined.