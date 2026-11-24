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In brief A Europol-coordinated operation traced more than €26 million ($28 million) in crypto transactions linked to illegal IPTV services, with further analysis ongoing.

Investigators from 11 countries worked with Binance, Coinbase and Chainalysis in Seville, disrupting 57 illegal streaming services and identifying 321 piracy websites.

Europol said police are increasingly targeting the payments behind piracy services, since taking down a service doesn't necessarily stop the people running it.

Law enforcement agencies from 11 countries have traced more than €26 million ($28 million) in crypto payments linked to illegal TV streaming services, in an operation that brought in crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase and blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, Europol said on Tuesday.

The five-day operation, held at the Spanish National Police headquarters in Seville from November 16 to November 20, 2026, disrupted 57 illegal IPTV services. Investigators also identified 321 websites illegally offering copyrighted content, which together receive more than 7.3 million visits a year. Analysis of the crypto transactions is continuing.

Investigators are increasingly targeting the money behind illegal streaming services, not just the services themselves. Last week, Chainalysis joined Europol, law enforcement from 11 countries, and industry partners including Binance and Coinbase in Seville for a five-day… pic.twitter.com/XqV0Hima26 — Chainalysis (@chainalysis) November 24, 2026

IPTV, or internet protocol television, services sell access to television channels, live sports and films over the internet. Illegal providers charge a few euros a month for unauthorized access to premium content, often taking subscription payments in crypto, according to Europol.

Following the payments

During the operation, investigators traced suspicious transactions across blockchains to find links between illegal services, the crypto wallets receiving payments and the people controlling them.

Europol said the operation reflected a shift in strategy. Rather than focusing only on shutting down streaming services, investigators are increasingly targeting the financial infrastructure behind them, because taking a service offline does not necessarily stop the people running it.

Europol has gone after criminals' crypto in other cases, too. In June 2026, its Operation Endgame froze more than €41 million ($47 million) in crypto linked to infostealer malware, and in March it helped disrupt a proxy network whose payment platform had received more than $5.7 million in crypto.

Around 40 people took part, including 30 law enforcement officers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the U.S.

Europol coordinated the operation through its Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition, a unit supported by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), which also took part alongside INTERPOL and the Audio-visual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA). The information gathered will feed into national investigations to identify suspects and trace assets.

An estimated 60 million people in Europe use unauthorized IPTV services, costing legitimate providers €4.83 billion ($5.3 billion) a year and governments a further €1.08 billion ($1.2 billion) in lost taxes, according to AAPA figures cited by Europol. Demand appears to be growing: visits to websites offering sign-ups for illegal IPTV services rose 10% in 2023, an EUIPO study found.

Crypto and piracy

Europol ran a similar operation last year. In November 2025, a week-long cyber-patrol in Alicante, Spain, traced about $55 million in crypto linked to piracy services and referred 25 illegal IPTV services to crypto providers for disruption, The Record reported at the time.

Crypto also features in older piracy cases. In Germany, the alleged operator of defunct piracy site Movie2K has been offered a deal to end his money laundering and tax evasion trial if he hands over 40,000 BTC. Prosecutors believe he still holds about 56,000 BTC, bought with proceeds from the site before it shut down in 2013.

The offer came days after German lawmakers approved new powers allowing customs officials to seize crypto and other assets of unclear origin without first opening a criminal case.