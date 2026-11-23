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In brief A solo Bitcoin miner mined block 977057 on Nov. 22 via Solo CKPool, earning 3.12871270 BTC, worth roughly $191,000 at current prices.

Solo miners hold a tiny share of Bitcoin’s computing power, making such wins lottery-like long shots against massive mining farms.

The win lands amid a strained industry, with miners selling holdings and pivoting to AI as margins thin and Bitcoin’s price slumps.

A lone Bitcoin miner has once again defied steep odds, single-handedly mining a block and pocketing a reward worth roughly $191,000, a windfall that normally flows to the industrial-scale operations dominating the network.

Blockchain data shows the miner solved block 977057 on Nov. 22, earning 3.12871270 BTC, made up of the 3.125 BTC base subsidy plus about 0.0037 BTC in transaction fees.

The block was found through Solo CKPool, a service that lets independent miners point their machines at the network and keep the entire reward if they get lucky, rather than pooling hash power and sharing payouts.

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Solo miners command a tiny sliver of Bitcoin’s total computing power, and finding a block means being the first to guess a winning number against the combined might of massive mining farms running warehouses full of specialized machines.

The odds for a small setup are often likened to winning a lottery, which is why each solo success tends to draw attention.

And yet, it’s far from an isolated event, and solo Bitcoin miners have hit jackpots like this with increasing regularity throughout 2026. Scores worth around $300,000, $225,000, $210,000 and $200,000, as the price of Bitcoin fluctuates, have all landed with individual miners over the past year, some using only modest or rented hardware.

The frequency underscores that while the probability for any single miner is minuscule, the sheer number of people trying means someone occasionally beats the house.

The timing is notable against the backdrop of a strained mining industry. Bitcoin miners have been selling their holdings and pivoting infrastructure toward the AI boom, squeezed by thin margins, a lower post-halving subsidy and a Bitcoin price that has slumped well off its highs.

For large operators, those pressures have made mining a tougher business; for the solo miner who just won, it’s a rare, outsized payday.

What a solo miner does with the reward is up to them, and the win doesn’t change the economics for everyone else still grinding away. But these occasional long-shot victories remain a point of fascination in Bitcoin, a reminder that the network’s lottery, however improbable, still pays out to the little guy now and then.

At current prices, with Bitcoin trading around $62,000, the 3.13 BTC reward works out to roughly $191,000, though the dollar value shifts with the market.