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In brief Research firm K33 said AI’s rapid math progress warrants attention to Bitcoin’s cryptography, but recent breakthroughs have not shown the network’s security is broken.

Bitcoin’s elliptic-curve signatures rest on the unsolved “P versus NP” problem.

The report lands as the Ethereum Foundation, flagged AI as more urgent than quantum, doubles its security team and targets a 2029 post-quantum transition.

Recent AI-assisted advances in mathematics have reignited worries about the cryptography underpinning Bitcoin, but there’s no evidence the network’s security has actually been broken, according to a report from research and brokerage firm K33.

The analysts, writing Friday, said AI’s rapid progress in math warrants closer attention to Bitcoin’s defenses, while cautioning against mistaking theoretical breakthroughs for a practical attack.

“Naturally, this has reignited fears surrounding the mathematical assumptions underpinning Bitcoin and modern cryptography,” they wrote, adding that the developments do not themselves offer a way to crack those systems.

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The spark was a draft proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, one of math’s most famous open problems, published last week by Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge with help from the company’s Claude model.

As Decrypt reported, the proof passed independent computational verification, though academic review is ongoing. Its arrival stoked speculation about whether AI could eventually unravel the math securing digital assets.

K33 pushed back on the alarm. Bitcoin’s transaction signatures rely on elliptic curve cryptography, which hinges on how hard it is to derive a private key from a public one, even though the reverse is easy.

The firm noted that the Riemann proof provides no method for attacking that, and that the deeper “P versus NP” question at the heart of such fears remains unsolved. Even if someone proved P equals NP, K33 said, that wouldn’t necessarily yield a usable algorithm, or one that could run fast enough to recover a private key in any practical timeframe.

Conversely, proving P does not equal NP wouldn’t guarantee Bitcoin’s safety either, since faster attack algorithms could still emerge.

The report lands as the broader industry takes the AI-cryptography threat increasingly seriously. The Ethereum Foundation recently flagged AI as a more urgent danger than quantum computing, given its ability to find software flaws and sharpen existing algorithms.

K33 noted the Ethereum Foundation has doubled its protocol security team and recommended the Keccak-256 hash function for a post-quantum transition it aims to complete by 2029.

The takeaway, per K33, is vigilance without panic.

AI’s mathematical leaps deserve monitoring, and crypto networks are right to harden their cryptography against future threats, but as things stand, Bitcoin’s defenses remain as sound as they were at launch, with no demonstrated compromise.