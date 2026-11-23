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In brief Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang says superintelligence is approaching and the next year could shape humanity’s future.

He points to Claude’s role in a verified proof of the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis.

Wang rejects an automatic “handover” to AI, even as Meta races to build more powerful models.

Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang warned Sunday that artificial superintelligence is approaching—and that humanity may be unable to control systems far smarter than itself.

In an essay on X titled “Superintelligence is Arriving,” Wang said the next year could determine how people live alongside machines capable of improving themselves. His catalyst was an extraordinary mathematics result involving Anthropic’s Claude.

“Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in,” Wang wrote.

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Wang called the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis a greater intellectual achievement than building the atomic bomb, which he described as a “homework problem” by comparison. The breakthrough, he wrote, came with help from an “alien mind that we don’t understand.”

The warning carries extra weight because Wang runs Meta Superintelligence Labs. Mark Zuckerberg brought him aboard in 2025 after Meta invested $14.3 billion for a 49% stake in Wang’s startup, Scale AI.

Doing the math

On Friday, Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge said he and Claude had proved the Riemann Hypothesis, a conjecture about prime numbers that had resisted mathematicians since 1859. The claim arrived a day after Anthropic’s massive IPO.

Alpöge released roughly 17 million lines of code in Lean, a system that checks mathematical proofs. On Saturday, the Lean and Mathlib communities certified that the code proves the correct statement; researchers are still working to explain its mathematics in conventional form.

For Wang, the result suggests raw reasoning power is no longer AI’s central limitation. He argued that the remaining hurdles involve specialist knowledge, experimentation, and the tools needed to apply intelligence in other fields.

That includes AI research itself. If machines can redesign more capable successors, Wang fears a cycle of recursive self-improvement could move faster than human monitoring or intervention.

“It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement,” he wrote. He also questioned human control over hypothetical systems “1000x smarter” than people.

Wang criticized the industry’s “lazy thinking” that superintelligence is inevitable and the only question is making it safe. “We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI,” he wrote, advocating technology that strengthens human decision-making.

In a Monday follow-up, he said Meta had delayed its Muse launch for months over safety concerns and backed industry safeguards. Zuckerberg, he added, wants most computing power devoted to serving customers rather than unrestricted self-improvement.

Meta nevertheless has its own ambitions. Its Muse Wonder models, released in October, compete with systems from OpenAI and Anthropic, making Wang both a critic of the race’s direction and a leading participant.

Not everyone accepts his leap from mathematics to superintelligence. NYU professor Andrew Gordon Wilson argued that proving an existing conjecture is different from inventing new mathematical frameworks such as calculus or relativity.

“Nothing compares to proving the Riemann Hypothesis in terms of sheer intellectual might”. I disagree. The introduction of calculus, general relativity, and quantum mechanics, are more profound intellectual achievements. Creativity, taste, and intuition is the difference. It’s… https://t.co/nlyq4kyBJT — Andrew Gordon Wilson (@andrewgwils) November 23, 2026

The Riemann result demonstrates a remarkable human-AI collaboration, but it does not prove that autonomous superintelligence exists.

Wang has urged the industry to change course while Meta continues developing the systems he fears could eventually exceed human oversight.