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In brief Hackers breached Cloud One, the U.S. Air Force’s flagship cloud platform, potentially exposing sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

Launched in 2017 and pooling Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet resources, Cloud One supports systems including air-defense command and control and global munitions tracking.

It’s unclear who’s behind it or whether data was stolen.

Hackers have breached Cloud One, the U.S. Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, potentially jeopardizing a vast trove of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data, according to a Reuters report Friday that cited three people familiar with the matter.

The intrusion was discovered within the past month during work to upgrade the system, the report said, and investigators have called in U.S. Cyber Command, the military’s cyber force, to assess the damage.

“A breach here is a big deal,” one source told Reuters. It remains unclear who was behind the attack, how deeply they penetrated the system, or whether any data was stolen; the Air Force declined to comment on the specifics.

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Launched in 2017, Cloud One was built as a one-stop shop for the Air Force’s IT needs, pooling resources from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet to run scores of applications.

Among the systems it supports are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air-defense radar and other data feeds across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide.

One source said intruders reached the platform’s control plane by exploiting a software flaw, though it’s not confirmed whether they took further action from there.

The breach has triggered real disruption. Officials paused ongoing migrations of back-office software to the platform, revoked administrator rights for some users, and blocked updates to existing applications, leaving personnel unable to apply fixes just as a fresh batch of serious software vulnerabilities was disclosed across the tech industry.

The incident lands amid a jittery stretch of cyberattacks and outages hitting U.S. federal institutions. Earlier this week, the CIA, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence disclosed a breach of some unclassified systems, an intrusion investigators have tied to a suspected AI-powered hacking tool known as Artex.

That case fed growing alarm that artificial intelligence is accelerating the scale and sophistication of state-level intrusions, a concern now hanging over the Cloud One breach as well, even as its origin remains unknown.

For now, the Air Force says it continues to take “prudent measures” to protect its systems and mission capabilities, while the full scope of what was accessed, and by whom, remains under investigation.