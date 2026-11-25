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In brief Artex, originally built for authorized security testing, was reportedly used in a breach affecting three U.S. intelligence agencies.

Microsoft has identified six threat groups using the framework, which can automate complex security operations with little human involvement.

The FBI has linked Artex to attacks on South Korean financial institutions, while Amazon has documented attempts to bypass crypto exchange identity checks.

The AI tool reportedly used to breach a system shared by three U.S. intelligence agencies is already part of the arsenal of at least six hacking groups tracked by Microsoft, according to research published Wednesday.

Artex, a framework originally developed to help cybersecurity professionals find security flaws, was reportedly involved in an intrusion affecting the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The compromised system analyzes information collected from publicly available sources, according to the Associated Press. The identity of the hackers and the AI model they used remain unconfirmed.

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In one analysis, Microsoft's threat intelligence team identified both financially motivated criminals and state-sponsored groups using the software, including Salt Typhoon, Crystal Typhoon, Onyx Sleet, Pearl Sleet, Storm-0940, and Storm-3358. Microsoft did not attribute the spy agency breach to any of them.

“ARTEX does not introduce new attack techniques; it uses common, pre-existing penetration testing tools and techniques,” Microsoft wrote.

What happened at the CIA, NSA, and FBI?

The CIA intrusion, disclosed Tuesday, affected a shared intelligence analysis system that draws on sources such as social media, commercial satellite imagery, and data brokers. A source told Nextgov/FCW that the breach had been resolved and classified systems were unaffected. What information, if any, was stolen remains unclear, though such an intrusion could expose analysts' investigative priorities.

The NSA suffered a similar breach exposing unclassified information, according to the New York Times. Prior, the NSA's classified internal communications network was restored on November 20 after several days of disruption. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton attributed the outage to software patching rather than a cyberattack. The Donald Trump administration has denied that the recent outages were part of a coordinated attack.

Separately, the FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its National Crime Information Center, a database used by law enforcement agencies nationwide that contains criminal histories, records of missing persons, fugitives, and stolen property. Investigators have not publicly established the extent of the intrusion or whether records were stolen.

What is Artex, and how does it work?

Artex is not an AI model like ChatGPT's GPT or Anthropic's Claude. It is an agentic harness, a piece of software that lets language models interact with other programs and perform tasks rather than simply generate text.

A developer known as Autumn-27 published the project on GitHub in July. Written in Go, it was designed for penetration testing, the practice of attempting to break into computer systems with the owner's permission to identify security weaknesses.

The framework divides work among specialized AI agents responsible for planning, carrying out assessments, and reporting their results, according to Google's threat intelligence team. A shared record of findings helps the agents retain context and coordinate their work over lengthy assignments.

The underlying AI is interchangeable. Microsoft says Artex can use commercial and open-weight models, which means the framework is not necessarily subject to the safety policies of any one AI company.

Microsoft says that under certain conditions Artex can obtain lasting access with elevated permissions in minutes, rather than requiring someone to oversee each stage of an operation.

Artex attracted international attention in October after attacks on South Korean financial institutions. A November 13 FBI advisory linked the campaign to the theft of personal information belonging to approximately 67,000 people.

Autumn-27 removed the original repository in October following reports of criminal abuse. By early November, researchers had counted more than 1,600 publicly exposed Artex installations, according to the FBI, though that does not mean all were operated by criminals.

Removing an open-source repository does not erase the copies others have downloaded or the independent versions they have created. Microsoft says that this month Chinese cybersecurity company ThreatBook claimed ownership of Artex and began selling access to a commercial offering called Artex Pro.

The problem is not unique to Artex. Security researchers have long released tools that criminals later repurposed, but AI reduces the amount of manual work involved in running them.

From crypto fraud to cyberespionage

The FBI has tracked Artex-related activity across 10 industries since August, including government, defense, finance, and technology.

On November 13, Amazon researchers described campaigns believed to involve Artex, including attempts to steal AI service credentials and circumvent identity checks at two cryptocurrency exchanges using deepfakes.

The identity verification system rejected every synthetic video attempt documented by the agents. Amazon also cautioned that it could not independently verify all the outcomes the agents claimed to have achieved.

As Decrypt reported last year, Anthropic said suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers had already used Claude to automate 80% to 90% of the tactical work in a cyberespionage campaign targeting roughly 30 organizations.

Smaller criminal groups now have access to software that handles some of the coordination previously left to experienced hackers. They still need vulnerable targets, and defenders can still stop them.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said Tuesday that it had seen a sharp increase in AI-assisted attacks since September, with criminals exploiting familiar problems such as poorly secured accounts and misconfigured software.

For organizations defending themselves, the immediate priority remains fixing those weaknesses, reducing the number of publicly exposed systems, and improving detection. Britain's cybersecurity agency says today's agentic frameworks are relatively noisy, giving defenders a chance to spot them, though future versions may be harder to detect.