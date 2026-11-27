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In brief Nvidia Blackwell chips, which cannot be shipped to China without a U.S. license, were installed at a Shanghai data center tied to Alice Huang, Bloomberg reported.

President Trump told the New York Post he had considered taking a government stake in Nvidia, as Washington did with Intel, and that "it's probably not too late."

Nvidia shares were little changed at about $149 on Friday, down roughly 10% from Monday's close after Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

Nvidia's most powerful chips have turned up at a Chinese data center tied to Alice Huang, the woman at the center of the scandal surrounding the company, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he could still take a government stake in the chipmaker.

Two Chinese firms installed Nvidia Blackwell hardware at the Yangtze River Delta Project, a data center in Shanghai, according to documents submitted to Chinese regulators and reviewed by Bloomberg. Blackwell chips have always required a U.S. license to ship to China.

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One of the firms, Shanghai Shuoyao, offered a GB300 NVL72 rack, which contains 72 Blackwell Ultra chips, as collateral for a 96 million yuan ($14 million) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank, Bloomberg reported. Another, Shanghai Kezhan, described a GB200 server at the site when it took out a 90 million yuan loan from a leasing firm owned by a Shanghai government agency in late 2025. Kezhan's majority owner is a Tokyo firm that Chinese outlet Caixin has said is controlled by Alice Huang.

Using the rack's serial number, Bloomberg found it was built by Taiwan's Gigabyte, which declined to say whom it originally sold the hardware to. It's unclear how the rack reached China. Shanghai Shuoyao has said it is one of Megaspeed's service providers, describing the relationship as "limited to ordinary commercial cooperation." Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company Alice Huang founded, has denied wrongdoing, and Bloomberg said it had no evidence that Megaspeed diverted hardware to the site. Nvidia did not respond to Bloomberg's questions.

Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence suspects of working with Chinese intelligence during an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, is at the center of a scandal that briefly cost him his job. The Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist this week.

Trump eyes a stake

Trump, who has said he "convinced" Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, told the New York Post he was open to the U.S. government taking an equity stake in Nvidia, pointing to Intel, which handed Washington 10% of the company last year.

"I thought about it. I said, 'You know, maybe I should do it,' but I didn't bring it up at this point. It's probably not too late," Trump said.

He also said a pardon for Huang was "always an option" but that he didn't think it would be necessary, and urged Huang not to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights when he appears before Congress next week. Huang is due to sit for a closed-door interview with three House committees on December 1, and to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, Trump again said Huang was not a security threat. Asked by AFP how he could be sure when the Justice Department would not confirm it had conducted a thorough investigation, Trump said his view was based on "information I have, which is a lot of information," The Straits Times reported. "I think he's absolutely fine," he said.

Polling analyst Nate Silver said on his podcast that Trump "absolutely" could be removed from office if he profited from selling advanced chips to China, and that a roughly 25% chance of impeachment and removal priced by prediction markets was "entirely reasonable."

On Polymarket, traders put a 20% chance on Trump being impeached and removed before 2028, and a 74% chance on him being impeached before his term ends. Kalshi priced a 21% chance of Trump being impeached and removed before his term ends in January 2029.

Nvidia shares were trading at $148.74 on Friday, down 0.4% on the day, according to Yahoo! Finance. That leaves them almost 10% below Monday's close of $165.05, when the stock jumped more than 30% on Huang's return.