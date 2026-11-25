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In brief U.S. intelligence found no evidence that Beijing directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Singapore barred the former Megaspeed executive from returning after investigators found insufficient evidence to prosecute her over suspected false declarations. Taiwan also revoked her entry permit.

Huang was reportedly in Beijing earlier this month. The U.S. has since blacklisted Megaspeed, and Singapore’s investigation into the company continues.

While Jensen Huang has returned to the helm of Nvidia following a brief but dramatic departure, the Chinese businesswoman at the center of the scandal that threatened his career remains largely out of public view.

U.S. intelligence officials told congressional staffers on Tuesday that they had found no evidence that Alice Huang was instructed by Chinese intelligence to spy on the Nvidia chief executive, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the classified briefing.

Although officials claimed that she had contacted China's intelligence service during the affair, they found no indication that she had passed on significant intelligence. The assessment could change if new evidence emerges.

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The findings mark a significant development in a controversy that has shaken Silicon Valley—and the whole global economy alongside it—and heightened tensions over China's access to advanced American technology.

But for Alice Huang, questions surrounding her business activities, legal situation and future remain unresolved.

From business executive to national security controversy

Also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le, Alice Huang is a Hong Kong resident who previously led Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company that became a major customer of Nvidia.

The company originated as the overseas subsidiary of a Chinese video game business before shifting into artificial intelligence infrastructure. It became an official Nvidia cloud partner in November 2023.

According to corporate records cited by the Associated Press, Huang ceased to be a registered director of Megaspeed in November 2023, although Singaporean authorities identified her as its chief executive, chairperson and a key controller when they investigated the company in 2025.

Megaspeed said on November 15 that Huang had formally departed on August 30, 2025, and no longer held any position within the company. It declined to discuss her private affairs and maintained that its business operations were lawful.

Barred from Singapore and Taiwan

Huang's troubles with Singaporean authorities began well before the allegations of espionage became public.

Singapore launched an investigation in February 2025 into suspected false declarations involving purchases of computer servers and their eventual destinations.

Police questioned Huang in June that year and retained her passport to ensure her availability during the investigation.

In February 2026, authorities determined that there was insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed offences related to the suspected false declarations.

However, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said investigators believed Huang had knowingly supplied inaccurate information to minimize her involvement in Megaspeed.

She received a formal warning and was prohibited from returning to Singapore. Authorities returned her passport on February 26, and she left the country that day.

Taiwanese authorities have also revoked her entry permit.

Speaking in Australia on Tuesday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated that authorities had found no grounds to pursue prosecution against Huang, although investigations into Megaspeed were continuing.

Singapore has explicitly stated that its investigation of Huang did not concern espionage.

Where is Alice Huang now?

Bloomberg reported on November 12, citing anonymous sources, that Huang was in Beijing and that Chinese security officials were aware of her presence there. Her current whereabouts have not been independently confirmed.

Beijing has rejected the espionage allegations, while Huang herself has remained publicly silent in recent reporting.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of her business network continues to intensify.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that companies connected to Huang's relatives and business associates had secured financing against AI servers and computing modules valued at $270 million in China.

The financial records did not establish whether the equipment contained chips subject to US export restrictions. Huang could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

The revelations followed Washington's decision on Monday to add Megaspeed and several related businesses to its trade blacklist.

While the latest intelligence assessment weakens the allegation that Huang was engaged in a Beijing-directed espionage operation, it does not settle the separate questions surrounding her commercial connections.

For now, Jensen Huang has reclaimed his position at one of the world's most influential technology companies. Alice Huang's professional future, however, remains uncertain.