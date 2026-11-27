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In brief Unofficial GTA 6 PC ports have reportedly achieved 25–30 frames per second, with developers already demonstrating multiplayer functionality and in-game mods.

A separate patch allows jailbroken PlayStation 5 consoles to exceed the game's official 30 FPS limit, targeting up to 60 FPS.

A former Rockstar technical director warned that AI-assisted ports could force the company to accelerate its official PC release.

Gamers managed to get multiplayer working on GTA 6 for PC before Rockstar Games managed to release GTA 6 for PC. And they're apparently making the console version run better than the original, too.

A developer going by TeK shared footage Thursday showing multiple players interacting within the same game world in an unofficial PC build of Grand Theft Auto 6. The implementation reportedly supports character and vehicle synchronization, as well as proximity voice chat, running at between 25 and 30 frames per second (FPS).

The development comes just a day after Decrypt reported that some AI-assisted ports were struggling to achieve 20 FPS while consuming upwards of 40 GB of system memory.

Another development team, known as BoYoo, demonstrated gameplay averaging 27 FPS during a boat mission, using an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, and 32 GB of RAM. Memory consumption dropped to approximately 15.4 GB, although performance in the more demanding downtown areas of Vice City remains untested.

No son 60 FPS en el GTA de los Mares del SUR en PS5 pero NADA MAL CHAVALES!! pic.twitter.com/L63ALb7JAu — NanospeedGamer (@NanospeedGamer) November 26, 2026

Developers have also demonstrated in-game modification menus, allowing them to manipulate elements of the game for debugging purposes.

Meanwhile, console modders have released a patch that removes GTA 6's 30 FPS cap on jailbroken PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. The latter reportedly exceeds 50 FPS during gameplay without relying on AI-generated intermediate frames.

The patch doesn't guarantee a consistent 60 FPS, but it does offer the potential for smoother gameplay and more responsive controls than Rockstar's officially supported version. For some players, modifying their console could arguably provide a better gameplay experience.

The advancements come despite Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, successfully taking down 3,007 GitHub repositories associated with Project Leonida, one of the most prominent efforts to bring the game to PC using AI coding tools.

Developers are using AI to reverse-engineer a leaked Xbox build of the game and adapt its code to run on computers, dramatically accelerating a process that traditionally required extensive manual work.

Could AI cost Rockstar money?

Rockstar has historically made PC gamers wait. Grand Theft Auto 5 arrived on PC in April 2015, roughly 19 months after its original console release, while Red Dead Redemption 2 took just over a year.

Generative AI could make that business strategy considerably riskier.

Obbe Vermeij, a former technical director at Rockstar North, warned about precisely this scenario before GTA 6's release.

“I think I would be concerned, if I was Rockstar, that somebody would just take the PS5 version and get AI to change it to PC,” Vermeij told Rock Paper Shotgun in an interview.

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Vermeij estimated that such an undertaking could cost tens of thousands of dollars in AI processing. Even if the resulting product fell short of Rockstar's official version, he suggested it could be good enough to satisfy some PC gamers, giving the company an incentive to bring its release dates closer together.

Wall Street has been paying attention, too.

During Take-Two's November 9 earnings call, Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok asked management how AI-assisted reverse engineering and decompilation were affecting the company's approach to security and development.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledged that piracy would become more challenging, although he maintained that replicating the intended experience of its games would remain technically difficult.

“I think it will be manageable, and we are focused on it,” Zelnick said.

There is some academic research suggesting that early piracy can substantially affect video game sales. A 2024 study published in Entertainment Computing by researcher William Volckmann examined games protected by Denuvo, an anti-piracy technology, and estimated average revenue losses of 20% when that protection was broken particularly early in a game's commercial life.

That figure cannot be directly extrapolated to GTA 6, which has yet to enter the PC market. But a sufficiently polished unofficial port distributed for free months before Rockstar's commercial release could reduce the number of players willing to pay full price for the same story they have already completed.

Rockstar would still have advantages, including official multiplayer servers, technical support, downloadable content, and a more polished gaming experience. The unofficial multiplayer implementation remains far removed from the scale of GTA Online, and none of the community projects has independently demonstrated that the entire campaign can be completed reliably.

GTA 6 generated an estimated $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day alone, according to a regulatory filing by Take-Two. Twenty percent of that would amount to roughly $758 million in lost sales revenue.

Rockstar still hasn't announced a PC release date.