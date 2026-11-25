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In brief Take-Two filed a DMCA notice against Leonida, a GitHub project to run the leaked Xbox build of GTA 6 on PC, and GitHub removed 3,007 repositories.

Take-Two said the project's instruction to "bring your own files" was "intentionally misleading," given its timing and focus on the leaked game.

The project's creator also received a copyright strike from Discord, but has since hinted that "something's coming soon."

Take-Two Interactive has used a copyright takedown notice to remove Leonida, one of the most prominent projects attempting to port the leaked Xbox build of Grand Theft Auto 6 to PC, along with thousands of copies of its code.

GitHub published a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice from Take-Two's IP Enforcement Team on Tuesday. Because the publisher alleged that all or most of the project's forks infringed to the same extent as the original, GitHub said it processed the takedown against the entire network of 3,007 repositories.

The notice clears up why the project disappeared on Monday. Its GitHub page had shown an error page rather than a DMCA notice, so it was initially unclear whether it had been removed by its creator or by Take-Two.

The project described itself as "a native PC recompilation of the Xbox version of Grand Theft Auto 6." Take-Two said it reproduced copyrighted elements of the game and was a derivative work, breaching Rockstar's terms of service, which bar users from decompiling, reverse engineering or creating derivative works from its games.

'Bring your own files'

Leonida did not include the leaked game files itself. Instead, its instructions told users to supply their own Xbox Series files.

Take-Two dismissed that approach. Stolen files from an Xbox Series build of the game were publicly distributed on November 20, 2026, and Leonida's repository opened the following day, it said.

"The instruction to 'bring your own files' attempts to shift the responsibility for supplying files to the user and to make it seems as if this is a general-purpose project," Take-Two wrote. "This is intentionally misleading."

The timing and the project's "explicit focus" on Grand Theft Auto showed the files users needed were the leaked ones, and that its developers knew it, Take-Two added. It asked GitHub to disable the repository and all its forks.

Take-Two has made the same argument before. On November 18, GitHub published four Take-Two notices against unofficial ports of GTA V to mobile devices, Macs and web browsers, three of which told users to supply their own game files. In each, Take-Two said such disclaimers "do not automatically shield" developers from secondary copyright liability when they knowingly facilitate infringement.

Discord strike

The project's pseudonymous creator also posted a screenshot of a Discord notice saying his server had broken the platform's rules on copyright infringement, limiting his access to servers until November 30, 2026.

He later tweeted that he was no longer working on the project "because of T2," but that "there are and always will be more projects." On Wednesday, he told followers to ignore his earlier posts, adding: "Something's coming soon."

Ignore my other posts. Something’s coming soon 👀 — NotRexed (@ItsNotRexed) November 25, 2026

The takedown follows the release of the build's main executable by leaker Cyberleek on Monday. Cyberleek had promised to release the file if the CYBERLEEK meme coin reached a $15 million market cap. The token fell short, but Cyberleek released the file anyway, and porting projects expected a playable version within days.

Take-Two has pursued the leaks for months, subpoenaing Discord and Microsoft, which owns GitHub, in August for data that could help identify Cyberleek. Rockstar has not announced a PC version of GTA 6.