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In brief The Leonida GitHub project and the GTA6Modding Discord, two of the most serious efforts to port GTA 6 to PC, have shut down.

The takedowns came a day after Cyberleek released the leaked Xbox build's executable, which devs thought made a playable PC port just days away.

Other servers in the AI-powered porting scene have locked down, and some members have moved to more private platforms.

Several major projects attempting to port Grand Theft Auto 6 to PC have been "nuked," according to community insiders. It comes as developers thought a playable port was just days away, after notorious Rockstar hacker Cyberleek released the game's files.

Both the Leonida GitHub page and the GTA6Modding Discord server—two of the most serious attempts at porting the latest Grand Theft Auto title to PC—have been removed. Other servers also involved in the AI-powered porting scene, such as the Chasm Server, have also locked down.

"Leonida and GTA6Modding have both been nuked," Freakman, a Chasm Server mod, wrote on Discord. "We have no affiliation with Cyberleek," they added. "Multiple servers have been struck, we're staying low for tonight."

Cyberleek released an Xbox build of GTA 6 on November 19, the day the game launched on consoles. However, they held back the main executable needed to run it and promised they'd release it if the CYBERLEEK meme coin hit a $15 million market cap.

Porting projects had been preparing for that file, expecting it'd be the key to making the port playable. The scene leans heavily on AI coding tools to speed up the reverse engineering needed to get console games running on PC, with developers describing themselves as "vibe coders."

The meme coin missed its $15 million target, but Cyberleek released the executable on Monday anyway. The next day, several GTA 6 porting projects were shut down.

"They're taking out servers left and right that are mentioning the leak," Chasm community member Weedgoose told Decrypt. "Some servers take the hit while others are going dark and are waiting for the flames to extinguish."

Some of the impacted community members have moved to alternative messaging platforms that are more private than Discord, Weedgoose said.

It appears the Leonida GitHub was removed by its creator, an apparent high school student, as it shows a 404 error page rather than a DMCA takedown page. That said, there's no way of knowing if the creator received a cease and desist (or similar correspondence) that led to this decision.

Chasm mod Freakman did not respond to Decrypt's request for comment regarding why the server has gone dark.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has been going after the leaks for months. In August, it filed subpoenas asking Discord and Microsoft, which owns GitHub, to hand over data that could help identify Cyberleek.

Rockstar has yet to announce an official PC version of GTA 6 yet. GamesBeat reported in October that one could arrive in Q1 of 2027—and the prospect of an unofficial port releasing in advance of that would likely dent sales.

Rockstar did not respond to Decrypt's request for comment.