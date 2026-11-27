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In brief Binance said it has completed its withdrawal recovery work and fully lifted the suspension imposed after the October 29 hack.

Withdrawals on a small number of networks remain paused for maintenance or upgrades, which Binance said is separate from its recovery work.

North Korea-linked launderers have moved more than $600 million of the stolen crypto through THORChain, researchers estimate, as U.S. authorities work to recover the funds.

Binance has fully lifted the withdrawal suspension it imposed after the record $6.4 billion hack of the exchange in October, four weeks after the attack.

"Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and the withdrawal suspension from the October security incident has been fully lifted," the exchange said in an announcement on Thursday.

Service Recovery Update:

Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and the withdrawal suspension from the security incident has been fully lifted. Withdrawals are open across nearly all networks. Separately, a small number are temporarily paused due to network maintenance, which… pic.twitter.com/QZmXhsc2qA — Binance (@binance) November 26, 2026

Withdrawals for a small number of networks are still temporarily paused while they undergo maintenance or planned upgrades, affecting a very small percentage of regular traffic, Binance said. That is separate from its recovery work and part of its standard practice of pausing a network's withdrawals when external conditions require it, the exchange added.

Binance said all user assets remain fully backed, and pointed users to its proof of reserves website, where they can check that their holdings are backed at least 1:1.

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The exchange also warned that events like the hack can attract phishing attempts. It said it will never ask users for their passwords, two-factor authentication codes or seed phrases, and will never contact them to "speed up withdrawals," offer "priority processing," or move their assets into a "Binance vault."

Recovering the funds

The FBI has attributed the October 29 attack to North Korea's TraderTraitor group. North Korea has denied involvement. Binance set aside $6.34 billion to cover losses after the hack, and has won a $6.5 billion freezing order from Abu Dhabi courts.

Efforts to recover the stolen crypto are ongoing. On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a civil forfeiture action for more than $1.1 billion in USDC stolen in the hack, and said the U.S. has helped freeze, seize or return more than $2.9 billion in crypto since the attack.

The hackers have continued to move what they still control. More than $600 million of the stolen crypto has passed through cross-chain exchange THORChain, according to estimates from blockchain analytics firms Chainalysis and Elliptic, Reuters reported. Elliptic told the news agency that $342 million has also moved through a Bitcoin coinjoin service, a technique that pools funds to obscure their origin, up from the $247 million it reported earlier this week.

Laundering the funds could take months or even years, but cashing out even a fraction would be a windfall for North Korea, TRM Labs' global head of policy Ari Redbord told Reuters.

The FBI on October 31 called on crypto service providers, including the network of computers that runs THORChain, to block addresses linked to the hack. THORChain, which says it does not censor transactions or carry out Know Your Customer checks, may have earned as much as $1 million in fees from the launderers' swaps, according to TRM Labs estimates cited by Reuters.

Why not just shut THORChain down after a hack?@CBarraford's answer to @RBoccius : by his count, 98% of THORChain's volume is legitimate trading. Shut it down and you hit all those people, the ones using it for their own financial freedom. The hackers would barely notice.… pic.twitter.com/ax7Bwz9Uvu — THORChain (@THORChain) November 26, 2026

THORChain co-founder Chad Barraford defended the protocol in a video posted by THORChain on Thursday, saying that by his count 98% of its volume is legitimate trading. Shutting it down would hurt those who use the system for "completely neutral and good purposes for their own individual financial freedom and liberty," while barely inconveniencing the hackers, he argued. Bad actors will "find a way to get out just the same, they'll still go through Russian dark net things or Chinese," he said.