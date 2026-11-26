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In brief Elon Musk claims SpaceX could eventually be worth one million times the size of today's global economy.

The billionaire pledged two SpaceX shares to every American child, urging recipients to hold onto their stock.

Musk has a history of extravagant predictions involving Mars colonization, autonomous vehicles, and the valuations of his companies.

Forget becoming the world's first trillionaire, that’s spare change for Elon Musk.

The SpaceX CEO said Thursday that his company could eventually be worth a million times the current global economy, following an announcement that he and his company would give two SpaceX shares to every child in America.

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“If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy,” Musk tweeted. “These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them.”

For those unfamiliar with numbers that large, the World Bank puts global GDP at $118.35 trillion in 2025. Using that figure as a reference, Musk is talking about a company worth roughly $118 quintillion.

“I recommend holding on to your shares,” Elon wrote.

If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy. These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them. I recommend holding on… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

He didn’t disclose taking any substances before writing that tweet.

The figure Elon talks about is basically 118 followed by 18 zeros or approximately 68 million times SpaceX's current market capitalization. Comparing a company's valuation with annual economic output isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, but it illustrates the scale of Musk's ambitions.

The comments came hours after the Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites designed to operate as solar-powered data centers in space.

It sounds cool and all, but capturing a millionth of the Sun's energy is a considerably more ambitious undertaking. The Sun generates approximately 380 septillion watts, meaning SpaceX would need to capture some 380 quintillion watts to meet Musk's goal.

As for the giveaway, SpaceX's official announcement specifies that its contribution will go to currently active Trump Accounts, tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children, with Musk personally matching the donation.

The combined pledge could be worth approximately $18 billion, per Reuters.

Elon Musk’s extraordinary predictions

Musk has a peculiar relationship with big numbers and deadlines, especially when discussing the future of his own companies.

In 2016, the billionaire predicted that SpaceX could launch humans toward Mars in 2024, with the astronauts arriving in 2025. Humanity is not even close to that goal even this decade.

Three years later, during Tesla's Autonomy Day, Musk told investors that the electric vehicle manufacturer would have more than one million autonomous robotaxis on the road by 2020. Tesla was still preparing to launch its commercial robotaxi operations five years after that deadline.

During an earnings call in October 2022, Musk also said he saw a path for Tesla's valuation to exceed those of Apple and Saudi Aramco combined, which together were worth more than $4 trillion at the time.

More recently, he argued that artificial intelligence will surpass humanity's combined intelligence within five years, urging AI firms to cooperate on safety.

Musk's social media pronouncements have occasionally proved expensive, too. His infamous 2018 tweet about having secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share resulted in a $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, split evenly between Musk and Tesla. A jury subsequently found them not liable in a separate investor lawsuit.

Unlike his previous predictions, Musk hasn't given shareholders a deadline for reaching his astronomical SpaceX valuation.

He did provide a more terrestrial deadline for his stock giveaway, though. SpaceX's contribution is scheduled for December, with Musk's personal contribution following in June 2027, when the restrictions preventing him from transferring his shares expire.

Until then, two SpaceX shares are worth about $255.