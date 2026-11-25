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In brief The FCC granted SpaceX the first U.S. authorization for a constellation of orbital data centers.

SpaceX plans to use solar energy and laser communications to operate up to one million computing satellites.

Google and other competitors are also developing orbital computing infrastructure, though significant engineering challenges remain.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites designed to operate as data centers in space, giving Elon Musk the regulatory green light to pursue one of his most ambitious artificial intelligence projects yet.

The constellation, called Starmind, will consist of solar-powered computing modules designed to process large amounts of data in orbit for use back on Earth. It marks the first time the U.S. regulator has authorized a satellite constellation specifically designed for this purpose.

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“The Starmind & competitor constellations will use solar power to extend America’s lead in Super Intelligence,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr wrote on X.

“Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world,” Musk replied.

Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2026

The FCC even brought a bit of science fiction into its announcement, suggesting the project could bring humanity closer to becoming a Kardashev Type II civilization—a hypothetical society capable of harnessing the entire energy output of its star.

SpaceX originally submitted its proposal in January, with the FCC opening a review in February, shortly after Musk folded his AI startup xAI, the developer of Grok, into SpaceX.

Unlike Starlink satellites, which primarily provide internet connectivity, Starmind satellites would perform computations themselves, exchanging information through laser communications. The authorization also allows SpaceX to use radio frequencies as a backup for communications and emergency satellite controls.

Why build AI data centers in space?

Electricity has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in the AI industry. Companies can spend billions of dollars building data centers and buying chips, only to find that local power grids cannot supply enough electricity to run them.

Satellites operating in certain orbits can receive sunlight almost continuously, making solar panels up to eight times more productive than their counterparts on Earth, according to Google research.

Google is pursuing a similar initiative called Project Suncatcher. The company launched its first prototype in October and selected Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, for another mission scheduled for 2029.

Keeping computers cool in space, despite its reputation for being extremely cold, is surprisingly difficult. The vacuum prevents heat from dissipating through air, meaning satellites need radiators to expel the heat generated by AI chips, which must also withstand exposure to cosmic radiation.

There are environmental concerns, too. The Center for Space Environmentalism warned in September that manufacturing, deploying and eventually deorbiting a constellation of this size could contribute significantly to atmospheric pollution. The FCC said Starmind complies with its orbital debris regulations.

Getting permission to launch a million satellites and actually putting them in orbit are two very different things. During an investment conference earlier this month, Musk estimated that the first Starmind computers could launch in the third quarter of 2027.

SpaceX’s securities disclosures have previously warned investors that its orbital computing business has yet to demonstrate commercial viability and could ultimately prove unsuccessful.