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In brief Zodia Custody, Standard Chartered's crypto custody unit, said an unauthorized party accessed limited client information, including some names and email addresses.

The firm said it detected attempts to probe its platform on November 23 and temporarily took its business-to-business API offline as a precaution.

Zodia said it has notified clients and regulators, and that its investigation so far has found no unauthorized transactions.

Zodia Custody, the crypto custodian owned by Standard Chartered, has confirmed that an unauthorized party accessed some client and employee information in a security incident this week.

The firm detected attempts to probe its platform on November 23, and temporarily took its business-to-business (B2B) API offline while it put additional security measures in place before restoring the service, CEO Richard Clark said in a statement posted to X on Thursday.

We are aware of media reports regarding a recent security incident. Richard Clark, CEO of Zodia Custody: "On 23 November, we detected attempts to probe our platform. As a precaution, we temporarily took our B2B API offline and implemented additional security measures before… — Zodia (@ZodiaCustody) November 26, 2026

The following day, Zodia's monitoring found that an unauthorized party had accessed "limited client information," Clark said. That consisted of publicly available details about client organizations and, for a small number of clients and employees, a business contact name and email address.

"Based on our investigation to date, there have been no unauthorised transactions," Clark said. Zodia has contacted its clients and informed the relevant regulators.

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Reuters first reported the breach on Thursday.

An API, or application programming interface, lets institutional clients' systems connect directly to Zodia's platform. Zodia did not say who was behind the incident or how the information was accessed.

Exposed names and email addresses can be used in targeted phishing attacks, in which criminals impersonate a trusted firm to trick victims into handing over credentials or funds.

Standard Chartered's crypto push

The incident comes weeks after Standard Chartered signed definitive agreements on October 21 to acquire 100% of Zodia Custody. Once the deal completes, subject to regulatory approvals, Zodia's custody business will be folded into the bank's existing digital asset custody operations, while its software business will move to a new SC Ventures entity, Zodia Solutions.

Standard Chartered's venture arm first moved into institutional crypto services in 2021. Since then, the bank has been expanding its crypto offering. In July, it became the first global bank to get direct access to Circle's USDC stablecoin, and last month it launched Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for clients.