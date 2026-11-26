Add Decrypt as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

In brief Galaxy Research has withdrawn its October call that Bitcoin's bear market ended in June, after the technical signal behind it failed.

Galaxy said a daily close below Bitcoin's June 30 low of $58,525 would mark the start of a move to a materially lower low.

Every prior break of a standing bear market low led at least 17% lower, Galaxy found, implying a floor near $48,500 or a median target near $28,200.

Galaxy Research has withdrawn its call that Bitcoin's bear market ended in June, saying the signal that underpinned it has failed.

"We withdraw our call that the bear market ended in June," the firm wrote in a report sent to clients on Tuesday. It said a daily close below Bitcoin's June 30 closing low of $58,525 would mark "the start of a move to a materially lower low."

Did you know? You can now act on the news you read: Go long or short BTC with perpetual futures, all from your Decrypt Money Account.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at around $60,600, up 3.4% over the past 24 hours, according to Decrypt data. It fell as low as $57,308 during that period, as inflation data and proposed U.S. tariffs weighed on markets.

What broke

In an October 26 report, Galaxy's head of research, Alex Thorn, argued that Bitcoin had bottomed in June, in part because it had climbed back above its 50-week moving average in September after 44 weeks below it. In past cycles, such a sustained recovery above that average had only come after a bear market's low.

That reclaim lasted seven weeks. Bitcoin closed below the 50-week average in the week ended November 8, and the following week fell below its 200-week average, which Galaxy describes as historically the floor. The October report had set a tripwire: a weekly close back below the 50-week average that was not regained within a month. To regain it by around December 8, Bitcoin would need to rise almost 22% from its November 22 close. "We are not waiting for it," Galaxy wrote.

On an intraday basis, Bitcoin has already set a new bear market low, falling to $55,100 on November 21, below its July 1 intraday low. On closing prices, the June 30 low of $58,525 is still intact.

Previous bear markets

In seven previous bear markets in which Bitcoin closed below a low that had held for at least 60 days, the eventual bottom came at least 17% lower, with a median of 52%, according to Galaxy. Applied to the June low, that would put Bitcoin at about $48,500 at the shallowest and $28,200 at the median.

The firm said the evidence points two ways. By the calendar, this bear market is already older than any before it, 412 days after Bitcoin's October 2025 record. By depth, it looks unfinished: Bitcoin's 53% decline compares with 77% to 93% in previous bear markets, and it has not yet closed below its realized price of $53,205, the average price at which all coins last moved, something every prior bear did for at least 140 days. Only two of the 13 bottom signals Galaxy tracks have been met.

Galaxy said a weekly close back above the 200-week average, now $68,159, and then the 50-week average, now $74,401, would move it back toward its October view.

Tim Sun, senior researcher at HashKey, told Decrypt he agreed the market remained in a bear phase, but said a longer bear market need not mean a deeper one. As Bitcoin is pulled into global asset allocation, its price is driven increasingly by "macro liquidity, interest-rate expectations, and institutional risk appetite, rather than solely following the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle," he said.

ETF outflows continue

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $453.1 million in net outflows on Wednesday, their seventh straight day of withdrawals, according to SoSoValue data. That brings November's net outflows to $5.39 billion, extending the funds' worst month on record.

Options traders are also positioning for further declines. Bitcoin's put/call open interest ratio on Deribit rose to 0.82 last week, its highest in more than a year, according to a weekly report from digital asset trading platform Talos.

"BTC's muted rebound shows the relief in equities has not translated into demand for crypto," Tanay Ved, senior research associate at Talos, said in the report. "Until short covering turns into net buy pressure and sustained spot demand, the move remains fragile heading into thin holiday liquidity."