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In brief A CFTC staff advisory explains how swap execution facilities, exchanges and clearinghouses can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and payment stablecoins to help meet their requirement to hold 12 months of operating costs in reserve, subject to volatility “haircuts.”

The catch: crypto can’t count toward a separate liquidity requirement, because it doesn’t qualify as “cash” or “highly liquid securities” under GAAP—so firms still need traditional cash-like assets on hand.

It’s the latest in the CFTC’s aggressive crypto push; the guidance is staff views only, not binding, and could shift as new commissioners arrive.

The U.S. derivatives regulator has quietly opened the door for crypto exchanges and clearinghouses to hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins as part of the financial cushion they’re required to keep, the latest sign of the agency weaving digital assets into the plumbing of regulated markets.

But the fine print matters, and it draws a careful line.

In a staff advisory issued this week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk explained how swap execution facilities, designated contract markets, and derivatives clearing organizations can use crypto assets to meet their financial-resources requirements.

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Those rules require such platforms to hold enough resources to cover at least 12 months of operating costs, a buffer meant to ensure a venue can keep running or wind down safely if it hits trouble.

Here’s what the guidance allows: Certain crypto assets, specifically naming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and payment stablecoins, can now count toward that 12-month requirement, subject to “appropriate haircuts,” meaning their value would be discounted to account for volatility. That’s a meaningful concession, effectively recognizing crypto as a legitimate corporate reserve asset for the firms the CFTC oversees.

Here’s what it doesn’t allow, and this is the catch that defines the policy: Crypto can’t be counted toward a separate liquidity requirement.

Because digital assets don’t qualify as “cash” or “highly liquid securities” under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, they fall short of that stricter test. In practice, a platform can hold Bitcoin or Ethereum as part of its longer-term financial backstop, but it still needs traditional cash-like instruments on hand to satisfy the rule meant to ensure it can pay obligations quickly.

The distinction is the whole point. It lets firms treat crypto as a store of value on their balance sheets while reinforcing that, when it comes to assets that must be instantly spendable, volatile tokens still don’t make the cut.

The nuance is easy to miss, but it reflects a measured posture from a regulator that has otherwise moved aggressively on crypto.

The CFTC has already previously cleared perpetual futures on individual stocks, issued no-action relief letting crypto apps offer regulated derivatives, and floated a plan to bring crypto exchanges under federal oversight, part of a broader push to set digital-asset policy on its own authority.

That said, it’s worth noting that the advisory represents the views of CFTC staff only. It creates no new rules or enforceable rights, isn’t a no-action position, and doesn’t necessarily reflect the views of the Commission itself.

It could also shift as the agency’s makeup changes. President Donald Trump recently sent a bipartisan slate of nominees to fill vacant CFTC and SEC seats, which could reshape the commissions now steering crypto policy.

For now, the guidance is best read not as crypto winning blanket acceptance as a reserve asset, but as the CFTC sorting out precisely where digital assets fit, and where they still don’t, in the machinery of regulated trading.