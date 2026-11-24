Add Decrypt as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

In brief Of 92,076 Bitcoin wallets that a developer listed as dormant in 2018, 9,990 have since moved some 245,000 BTC, worth just over $14.7 billion.

The findings come as a New York lawsuit seeks to have 39,069 dormant Bitcoin addresses, including wallets linked to Satoshi Nakamoto, declared abandoned property.

Some wallets named in the suit have since moved funds, and one pseudonymous holder has filed to dismiss the case, claiming to still control a named wallet.

Bitcoin that hasn't been moved in years is sometimes considered "lost" by industry onlookers, and one lawsuit is arguing that they've been "abandoned." But since 2018, roughly 10,000 supposedly lost Bitcoin wallets have sprung back to life.

Pseudonymous developer Quickben22 built a list in 2018 of 92,076 Bitcoin wallets that hadn't moved funds in more than six years, assuming the owners had lost their keys. Eight years later, the developer revisited the list to discover that 9,990 of those wallets have since moved a total of approximately 245,000 BTC, or just over $14.7 billion at Bitcoin's current price.

"Dormant is not the same as lost," Quickben22 told Decrypt. "I expected nearly all of the 92,076 addresses to still be silent after 8 years. About 89% are, but 9,990 have moved, and 14+ year old addresses are still waking up."

That distinction matters, as the findings come as a New York lawsuit brought by a pseudonymous plaintiff known as 'Noah Doe' tries to claim 39,069 dormant Bitcoin addresses as abandoned property, including wallets linked to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

The plaintiffs argue the coins are "abandoned" under New York's lost property law. They say they found the wallets, reported them to the NYPD, and sent the owners notice by attaching on-chain messages to tiny Bitcoin transactions.

"It's like writing down the addresses of every locked house on a street, telling the police, and claiming whatever is inside because nobody answered the door," Quickben22 said.

Some wallets linked to the suit have since woken up, with several moving funds earlier this year—including one first funded in 2013 that shifted 411.45 BTC in October, then worth $33.4 million. One pseudonymous holder has also filed a motion to dismiss the case, claiming to still control a named wallet.

Quickben22's list was originally built for an app called Bitcoin Key Hunter, which guesses private keys at random and checks them against the dormant addresses in the hope of landing on one.

"It's like playing the lottery, but with much, much smaller odds," he said, before breaking down the math: roughly 1 in 10^43 across the whole list. "Those are about the odds of winning five Powerballs in a row," he added.

Quickben22 did not respond to Decrypt's query on whether he has successfully guessed the keys to any of the listed wallets.

It is impossible to know who exactly moved the funds from the supposedly lost wallets—it might not even be the original owner. An original owner tidying up old funds looks the same on-chain as someone who found a seed phrase in a drawer, or a hacker who got hold of a key that was never theirs.

"The blockchain shows that someone could sign, but not who," Quickben22 wrote.

Hunting lost Bitcoin

Even when a wallet really is lost, the owner doesn't always let go.

Welshman James Howells has spent more than a decade trying to recover a hard drive holding around 8,000 BTC, which his then-girlfriend accidentally threw out during an office clear-out in 2013. He traced it to a landfill in Newport, Wales, and spent years seeking permission to dig it up, until a judge dismissed his case on environmental grounds. Howells called the ruling a "stitch-up."

Last year, he offered the local council £2.5 million to buy the landfill outright, Decrypt reported. The council didn't respond. He has since given up the search and is instead launching Ceiniog, a Bitcoin layer-2 network with a token he says is backed by the buried coins he can't access.

“MY view is this: As long as YOU (or anyone else in the world) can view the balance [and can] verify for yourself that it still contains 8,000 Bitcoin, then [the] Ceiniog coin is fully backed with its value,” he told Decrypt last year. “If those coins ever moved, Ceiniog instantly loses its backing and value. I am guaranteeing that those coins will never move—because the private key is on a [hard drive] in a landfill.”

Howells' 8,000 BTC haven't moved since 2013. On paper, they look exactly like the coins on Quickben22's list, and the kind the Noah Doe lawsuit wants declared abandoned.