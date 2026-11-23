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In brief Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO Monday after his resignation earlier this month. An independent investigation remains open.

AI-generated memes recast Huang as a Hollywood hero and WWE legend, with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei frequently playing the villain.

Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump welcomed the decision as Nvidia shares surged nearly 35%.

Matthew Berman predicted the Jensen Huang comeback memes would be incredible. Within hours of Nvidia reinstating its founder as CEO on Monday, that prediction was looking fairly conservative.

Huang's return followed 12 days of corporate drama, including a resignation and a board that had publicly ruled out bringing him back. Social media responded to the reversal with something closer to a victory parade than a debate about corporate governance or corporate espionage.

Did you know? You can now act on the news you read: Go long or short Anthropic with perpetual futures, all from your Decrypt Money Account.

Hollywood offered a ready-made script for the comeback. The Wolf of Wall Street, and its famously defiant refusal to leave, became an obvious favorite among creators using AI video tools.

Others borrowed Michael Jackson concert footage to celebrate the comeback with an adoring crowd. Huang's fans apparently considered a few congratulatory posts insufficient for the occasion.

The wrestling crowd had even better source material. The Undertaker's trademark resurrections fit a story in which a tech CEO went from out of a job to back in command almost overnight.

Those WWE edits also introduced Huang’s most fitting adversary, at least according to the AI community: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Why Dario Amodei became the villain

The casting draws on an online rumor that Amodei lobbied against Huang because Nvidia's support for open-weight AI threatened Anthropic's business. Open-weight models make their underlying parameters available for others to download and run.

The two executives have taken different positions on how freely powerful AI models should circulate. Even if there is no public evidence Amodei helped orchestrate Huang's departure, and Anthropic has explicitly rejected calls for a blanket ban on open-weight models, the internet has already picked sides

None of that stopped the resurrection jokes. Investor Jason Calacanis took the celebration into religious territory, writing, “Christós anésti! GPU Jesus has risen!”

Another meme turned the famous classroom whisper to George W. Bush into a warning for Amodei: “Sir, the boogeyman has returned.” The gag had a simple premise—Huang's rivals should start worrying again.

Nvidia skeptics were not spared, either. Social media users joked that anyone who sold the stock too soon, doubted the AI boom or dismissed GPUs as gaming hardware owed the CEO an apology.

And of course, Jim Cramer, like clock work, did it again. All it took was for him to go bearish for the stock to have its biggest day in history.

Just a day ago Jim Cramer did an entire segment about how NVIDIA's stock sell-off is about to get much worse. ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/aolHHQ1kyD — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

Jim Cramer was wild for this one$NVDA pic.twitter.com/Y7jep04V7X — Joe Shmo (@Joe_Shmo) November 18, 2026

One creator made the repentance process official with a mock form for confessing those offenses. The internet may be the only place where a corporate reinstatement comes with mandatory paperwork for the doubters.

hand dario one of this quickly ser pic.twitter.com/eSuQcB7fg2 — buzzberg.ai (@buzzberg_ai) November 23, 2026

Silicon Valley joins the celebration

The real reactions were more restrained, though hardly less enthusiastic. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted “Jensen!,” while Elon Musk wrote that “the mistake has been corrected.”

President Donald Trump also praised the reinstatement. Nvidia said its board voted unanimously after discussions with Huang and input from senior U.S. officials, concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

Donald Trump joins the Jensen meme parade.

Wall Street delivered its own standing ovation: Nvidia shares surged nearly 35% in hours. The chipmaker's rally also helped lift other AI stocks after a bruising selloff.

Huang is back, but the board's independent investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort remains open. Nvidia also announced plans to hire a chief compliance officer and strengthen national security oversight.