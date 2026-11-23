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In brief Bitmine bought another 7,819 ETH, raising holdings to 6,085,564 ETH, or 4.98% of supply—99% of the way to its “Alchemy of 5%” goal.

Chairman Tom Lee pitched ETH as “hard money,” noting its 0.90% annualized supply growth roughly matches Bitcoin’s 0.82% and undercuts Solana (7.6%).

Total holdings stood at $11.1 billion, and the latest buy landed amid a crypto market rebound.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies kept its weekly Ethereum buying streak alive, adding 7,819 ETH worth roughly $13.8 million, as chairman Tom Lee leaned on a new argument for the battered token: its supply grows no faster than Bitcoin’s, making it just as much “hard money.”

The NYSE-listed company said Monday its holdings reached 6,085,564 ETH, worth roughly $10.4 billion at a reference price of $1,713 per coin, as of Nov. 22.

That’s 4.98% of Ethereum’s 122.2 million token supply, leaving Bitmine 99% of the way to its goal of owning 5% of the network, the “Alchemy of 5%” target it has chased for 17 months. The firm has bought Ethereum every week since launching its treasury strategy on June 30, 2025.

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Lee’s pitch this week centered on scarcity. Since Bitmine pivoted to Ethereum in mid-2025, he said, ETH’s supply has grown just 0.90% on an annualized basis, roughly in line with Bitcoin’s 0.82%, meaning “both are ‘hard money’ measured in supply growth.” (Disclosure: Tom Lee is one of several investors in Dastan, Decrypt’s parent company.)

He contrasted that with more inflationary rivals, citing annualized supply growth of 7.6% for Solana, 5.4% for XRP, and 2.9% for Cardano. The framing builds on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s recent declaration that ETH is a store of value, which Lee has repeatedly invoked.

Counting cash, other tokens and “moonshot” investments, Bitmine’s total holdings stood at $11.1 billion, including 216 Bitcoin, $384 million in cash and marketable securities, a $180 million stake in Beast Industries and a $54 million position in Eightco Holdings.

Bitmine remains the world’s largest Ethereum treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which the release said holds 849,327 BTC.

Strategy also kept buying through the downturn, recently adding $30 million in Bitcoin while shifting $1 billion from its dollar reserve to a cash pot.

The purchase lands as crypto claws back some ground after a bruising November. Bitcoin traded around $62,700 on Monday, up about 3.2% on the day, with Ethereum near $1,769, up 3.5%, as risk appetite steadied.

The rebound coincided with a dramatic reversal at Nvidia, which reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO just days after its board had ruled out his return, lifting sentiment across the AI-linked assets that crypto increasingly tracks.

Bitmine has 5,227,037 ETH, about 86% of its holdings, staked through its MAVAN platform, with projected annualized staking revenue of roughly $245 million.