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In brief Strategy bought 457 BTC for $29.6 million last week, its fourth straight weekly purchase, lifting its holdings to 851,305 BTC, according to an SEC filing.

Its board approved shifting $1 billion from the USD Reserve, which backs dividend and interest payments, to a cash account with broader uses.

Strategy repurchased $211.8 million of STRC preferred stock and raised its buyback program for preferred shares from $3 billion to $4 billion.

Strategy bought 457 BTC for $29.6 million last week and moved $1 billion out of the reserve that backs its dividend payments into a general-purpose cash account, the company said on Monday.

The Bitcoin treasury firm paid an average of $64,898 per coin between November 16 and November 22, according to an SEC filing. Its fourth straight weekly purchase lifted its holdings to 851,305 BTC, acquired for a total of $64.23 billion at an average of about $75,446 per coin.

Strategy has acquired 457 $BTC and repurchased $212M of $STRC. We increased our Digital Credit Securities Repurchase Program by $1B and reallocated $1B from our USD Reserve to USD Cash. As of 11/22/26, we hold 851,305 BTC and $4.8B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/Wklom6dzrm — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 23, 2026

At the current Bitcoin price of about $61,233, per Decrypt data, those holdings are worth about $52.1 billion, roughly $12.1 billion less than Strategy paid. Bitcoin fell as low as $55,298 over the weekend, its lowest level since September 2024.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor tweeted that, as of November 22, Strategy held 851,305 BTC and $4.8 billion in U.S. dollar assets.

Reserve shift

Strategy's board authorized management to move up to $1 billion from its USD Reserve, which is meant to cover dividends on its preferred stock and interest on its debt, to its USD Cash account. Management can use that account for broader purposes, including buying Bitcoin, topping up the reserve and other capital management.

After the move, the USD Reserve stood at $3.73 billion and USD Cash at $1.09 billion. The reserve held $4.77 billion on November 8, according to an earlier filing. Strategy drew $17.6 million from it to pay preferred dividends last week.

Bigger buyback program

Strategy repurchased 2,183,747 shares of STRC, its variable-rate preferred stock, for $211.8 million, down from $228 million the week before. It funded the Bitcoin purchase and $147 million of the buyback by selling 1,925,676 shares of MSTR stock for $176.7 million in net proceeds, and paid the remaining $64.8 million from USD Cash.

The board also raised the cap on its digital credit securities repurchase program, which covers its preferred stock, from $3 billion to $4 billion, leaving $1.12 billion available. Before the increase, about $120 million remained, after two weeks of STRC buybacks totaling about $440 million. Another $1 billion remains available to buy back MSTR stock.

The changes come a week before index provider MSCI removes MSTR from its MSCI USA Index after trading closes on November 30, which also takes it out of broader benchmarks such as the MSCI World index. Strategy has estimated that funds linked to MSCI indexes hold about 13 million of its shares.