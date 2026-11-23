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In brief Bitcoin traded around $61,300 on Monday morning after falling as low as $55,298 over the weekend, its lowest level since September 2024, according to CoinGecko.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $669 million on Friday, their largest daily outflow since June, taking last week's withdrawals to almost $1.8 billion.

Analysts pointed to the tech sell-off and Fed rate-hike bets, with Wednesday's PCE inflation data seen as the next test.

Bitcoin recovered to around $61,300 early on Monday after a turbulent weekend that saw it fall as low as $55,298, its lowest level since September 2024, as a slide in tech stocks and expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy rattled risk assets.

The leading cryptocurrency was up 0.5% over 24 hours at time of publication, but down 4.5% over the past week, according to CoinGecko data. It remains about 51% below its all-time high of $126,080.

The weekend low came a day after Bitcoin broke below $60,000 on Friday, as AI stocks slumped following Anthropic's IPO.

"Bitcoin's sharp volatility over the weekend was primarily the result of a steep pullback in U.S. tech stocks, expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and deleveraging across global risk assets," Tim Sun, senior researcher at HashKey Group, told Decrypt.

If growth expectations keep falling while inflation keeps the Fed hiking, "two key pillars that previously supported risk-asset rallies—ample liquidity and strong growth expectations—could be weakened simultaneously," Sun said. More than $2 billion in leveraged liquidations over the weekend had released some short-term selling pressure, he added, creating conditions for a possible rebound.

ETF outflows deepen

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $669.2 million in net outflows on Friday, their largest single-day outflow since June 25, according to SoSoValue data. That brought last week's net outflows to $1.79 billion, the funds' third consecutive week of withdrawals topping $1 billion, and November's total so far to $4.14 billion, by Decrypt's calculation. Total net assets fell to $71.3 billion, the lowest since June 30.

"The weekend correction looks less like a Bitcoin-specific event and more like part of a wider market correction," Neil Steinhardt, head of Nexo U.S., told Decrypt, noting that gold and equities also fell. ETF outflows had worsened the drawdown, he said, adding that equities appeared to have led the sell-off.

bitcoin:native ETF volume has dried up. It is now below its median since launch, while outflows run near $260M per day. The last stretch this quiet, in mid-2024, came before the run to $100K. Periods of apathy tend to be better times to accumulate than periods of hype. pic.twitter.com/xiJ3HF9cLj — glassnode (@glassnode) November 22, 2026

Onchain analytics firm Glassnode took a longer view. ETF trading volume has fallen below its median since the funds launched, while outflows are running near $260 million a day, the firm tweeted on Sunday. The last stretch this quiet, in mid-2024, preceded Bitcoin's run to $100,000, it said.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes struck a more bearish note. Bitcoin had "decisively" broken below its previous local low, he tweeted on Saturday, adding that "$50,000 will be the next real test" if the Nasdaq kept falling. On Sunday evening, as Nasdaq futures weakened in Asian trading, Hayes tweeted that Bitcoin could retest $55,000, and noted that South Korea's Kospi index had fallen 5%.

$BTC just decisively broke below the previous local low. If Nasdaq keeps puking, $50,000 will be the next real test. pic.twitter.com/vn0VSpuWAz — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) November 21, 2026

On Decrypt Predict, users put a 17% chance on Bitcoin falling to $55,000 before the end of November, as of 5:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The market settles on Binance's BTC/USDT price, which fell as low as $55,130 last week, according to the Binance chart Hayes shared. Users put a 1% chance on Bitcoin climbing back to $82,500 this month.

PCE data in focus

Traders now turn to October's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data, due on Wednesday, followed by the November jobs report on December 4 and the Fed's December 9 meeting.

The core PCE report "could help show whether the Fed is leaning toward 25 or 50 basis points," Steinhardt said, with markets then guided by the December meeting and comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and other officials.

Traders are leaning toward the smaller move. As of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, CME FedWatch put the odds of a quarter-point hike on December 9 at 96.2%, up from 88.6% on Friday, with a 3.8% chance that rates stay unchanged. The odds of a half-point increase stood at zero, from 4.5% a week earlier.

U.S. spot selling remained heavy last week, according to a note from Bitfire Research shared with Decrypt. The Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index, which tracks the gap between Bitcoin's price on Coinbase and on Binance, fell as low as negative 0.23%, the firm said.

Sun said he saw "no clear bullish catalyst" over the next one to two weeks, and expected Bitcoin to stay in a "high-volatility consolidation phase." Cooler inflation, steadier stocks and a return of ETF inflows could support a more sustainable recovery, he said, while hotter inflation and further tech losses could send Bitcoin back to its prior lows.