Add Decrypt as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

In brief OpenAI countersued Apple on Friday in California federal court, accusing the iPhone maker of stealing its trade secrets and “coercing and threatening” hardware suppliers that work with both companies.

The counterclaims—federal trade-secret theft, contract interference and unfair competition—invert Apple’s July lawsuit, which alleged two former Apple employees carried confidential hardware files to OpenAI.

Apple says its probe found no OpenAI secrets, and its suit goes to trial in July 2027.

OpenAI has turned the tables on Apple, filing a countersuit that accuses the iPhone maker of stealing its trade secrets and pressuring hardware suppliers to freeze the ChatGPT maker out, escalating a legal brawl over the race to build the next must-have AI gadget.

The counterclaims, filed Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, flip the script on a dispute Apple started in July, when it sued OpenAI, its io Products hardware unit and two former Apple employees, Tang Tan and Chang Liu, accusing them of carrying confidential hardware secrets to OpenAI to help build a competing device.

OpenAI denied those claims and cast Apple’s suit as an attempt to choke off its ability to hire Apple talent.

Did you know? You can now act on the news you read: Go long or short Anthropic, Nvidia, Microsoft and more with perpetual futures, all from your Decrypt Money Account.

Now OpenAI is alleging misconduct of Apple’s own. In the filing, the company accuses Apple of “coercing and threatening” suppliers that work with both firms, including asking shared manufacturers to identify which personnel were assigned to OpenAI projects and pressuring at least one vendor to stop work.

OpenAI also claims a former OpenAI employee who returned to Apple took details about its product plans and suppliers with them, an inversion of Apple’s original accusation.

The countersuit brings claims including federal trade-secret theft, interference with contracts and unfair competition under California law. OpenAI argues Apple sued because it is losing the AI race, asserting in the complaint that the company “has struggled to incorporate innovative AI capabilities into its previously popular products” and is trying to “compete unfairly by any means available.”

It also contends Apple’s employment and exit policies create “trapdoors” designed to let it accuse departing staff of theft.

The reciprocal accusations underscore how high the stakes have climbed in the contest to define the hardware of the AI era. The earlier phase of the case grew contentious over discovery, with OpenAI’s internal emails and text messages drawn into the fight.

A judge indicated the court was “highly likely” to grant Apple’s request for a preliminary injunction, and in October OpenAI pledged not to use the Apple trade secrets at the center of the suit.

Apple has previously said its investigation turned up no OpenAI confidential information. Its original lawsuit is set for trial on July 19, 2027.