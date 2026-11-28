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In brief Bank of Japan Executive Director Kazushige Kamiyama called for closer links between stablecoins and central bank money.

The BOJ is exploring blockchain-based settlement for government bonds and interbank payments.

Japan has yet to decide whether to issue a central bank digital currency for consumers.

The Bank of Japan is exploring how blockchain-based financial assets could be integrated into the existing banking system, with a senior official calling for stronger connections between privately issued digital currencies and central bank money.

Speaking at an International Monetary Fund seminar in Tokyo on Friday, BOJ Executive Director Kazushige Kamiyama argued that stablecoins would require appropriate regulation of their reserves alongside “well-designed links to central bank money” to preserve financial stability.

Kamiyama’s argument is the idea that money denominated in the same currency should be interchangeable at face value. A digital token representing 1,000 yen should be worth as much as 1,000 yen sitting in a bank account, regardless of who issues it or which network processes the transaction.

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Tokenized bank deposits differ from conventional stablecoins because they represent existing commercial bank deposits recorded on a blockchain. Stablecoins, meanwhile, depend on their issuers’ ability to maintain their peg and honor redemptions.

The BOJ has been working on a blockchain sandbox to explore how central bank reserves could be used to settle digital asset transactions. Its planned use cases cover international payments, domestic transfers between banks and payments for tokenized Japanese government bonds.

“Tokenizing central bank money is one option; linking existing infrastructure with new platforms is another,” Kamiyama said.

Japan is also participating in Project Agorá, an international initiative involving eight central banks and more than 40 private financial institutions. The project seeks to bring commercial bank deposits and central bank reserves onto a shared programmable platform to simplify international transactions that would otherwise pass through multiple intermediaries.

Smart contracts could, for example, ensure that ownership of a bond changes hands only when the corresponding payment goes through, reducing the risk of one party failing to fulfill its obligations.

Kamiyama warned, though, that automated collateral liquidations could aggravate market crashes. Banks might also need to set aside additional cash to accommodate blockchain markets operating outside conventional banking hours.

Japan’s private sector is already moving in this direction. The country’s three largest banks announced in June that they were working toward a joint stablecoin launch by March 2027.

Friday’s speech did not introduce new stablecoin regulations or commit Japan to issuing digital yen. The BOJ continues to run a separate pilot program for a consumer-facing central bank digital currency, but it has yet to decide whether to make one available to the public.