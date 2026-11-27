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In brief About 500 businesses have used Kalshi to hedge risks ranging from commodity price swings to extreme weather and power outages, the prediction market told the Financial Times.

Kalshi is diversifying beyond sports contracts, which make up most of its trading and face legal challenges in more than 20 states.

This week, Kalshi pulled out of Utah, prompting the state to move to drop criminal charges against the company and its co-founders.

Prediction market Kalshi is pitching its platform to small businesses as a form of insurance, as legal fights with states over its sports contracts mount.

About 500 businesses have used Kalshi to hedge risks ranging from commodity price swings to extreme weather and power outages, Nicolas Hull, the company's director of business development, told the Financial Times. Hull described the offering as "almost a form of microinsurance," but said almost all of the small businesses he had spoken to had never hedged before.

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One New York rice brand plans to pay about $9,000 for contracts that would pay out up to $60,000 if new tariffs on Indian rice imports hit, according to the FT. A new crop of brokers is using AI tools to find small businesses exposed to regulatory changes, such as tariffs or tax increases, and structure contracts for them to trade.

Event organizers have used the same approach. NEXTPredict, which runs a prediction markets conference, paid a $12,000 premium for Kalshi contracts that would have returned about $3 million if more than half of scheduled arrivals at New York's JFK airport were cancelled the day before its October event, with trading firm Susquehanna taking the other side. The conference went ahead as planned, so the contracts did not pay out.

It is not Kalshi's first attempt to move beyond retail betting. It has also struck a deal with Game Point Capital to enter the sports insurance market.

Liquidity hurdles

The business markets are still small. Kalshi is offering cash incentives to traders to provide enough liquidity for businesses to take part, according to the FT, and insurance broker Lockton told the newspaper it had not yet seen much uptake. Kalshi also turned down a request to hedge wildfire risk, citing its policy against markets that could create "perverse incentives" for traders, the FT reported.

Sports have dominated Kalshi's trading. About 87% of the $39.7 billion traded on the platform in the year to February 2026 was on sports, according to a Congressional Research Service report, and Kentucky has alleged that sports made up 89% of its 2025 volume.

Legal pressure mounts

Kalshi's diversification push comes amid an escalation in its legal fights this week. The prediction market paused operations in the state on Monday after failing to persuade a federal appeals court to halt Utah's enforcement actions, spokesperson Jacki McGavick told Ars Technica, cutting off what she said were more than 177,000 users.

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown's office then moved to dismiss the 14 criminal charges it filed in October against Kalshi and its co-founders, CEO Tarek Mansour and COO Luana Lopes Lara, after Kalshi agreed to block users in the state, the office said. The dismissal is without prejudice, meaning the charges can be refiled. Including Kalshi, seven prediction market companies have agreed to stop operating in Utah.

Kalshi has stopped taking bets from Utahns. Utah law treats betting on sports and other events as gambling, and that includes prediction markets. The Office is moving to dismiss its 14 criminal charges against Kalshi and individual defendants, and may refile them if Kalshi takes… pic.twitter.com/vjLJpoynaO — Office of the Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) November 24, 2026

"Kalshi has pulled out of Utah, and if it returns, so will the charges," Brown said. Kalshi general counsel Yaakov Roth tweeted that "good faith jurisdictional disagreements should never be criminalized."

Elsewhere, Arkansas has sued Kalshi, and New York's attorney general is seeking $3.6 billion from the company. On Monday, a New York judge denied the state's request for a temporary restraining order that risked shutting Kalshi down nationwide, and urged it to limit bets by users under 21, Scripps News reported. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has invoked emergency powers to keep Kalshi trading there.

Kalshi expects the question of who regulates prediction markets to reach the Supreme Court. So far, three federal appeals courts have ruled that states can regulate the platforms, and one has found they cannot. Meanwhile, the CFTC has set out new rules to separate prediction markets from gambling, and the Senate has passed a bill banning bets on war, terrorism and death.

Disclosure NEXTPredict sponsored Decrypt's coverage of its conference.