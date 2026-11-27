Add Decrypt as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

In brief Ethereum developers scheduled the Glamsterdam upgrade on the Hoodi testnet for December 15, 2026, at 19:12 UTC, after postponing it in October over security concerns.

Execution layer teams agreed to ship EIP-8037, the gas change behind the delay, without modifications, despite some concerns about potential breakage.

No mainnet date has been set. Developers also deferred a decision on whether to keep FOCIL as a headline feature of Hegotá, the following upgrade.

Ethereum developers have scheduled the Glamsterdam upgrade on the Hoodi test network for December 15, 2026, more than a month after security concerns forced them to call off the fork.

The upgrade will activate on Hoodi at 19:12 UTC that day, at epoch 143,616, developers agreed during an All Core Devs Consensus (ACDC) call on Thursday, according to an AI-generated summary of the meeting and notes from tracker EIPsInsight. They chose December 15 over December 16.

Did you know? You can now act on the news you read: Go long or short ETH with perpetual futures, all from your Decrypt Money Account.

Client teams on both the execution and consensus layers are expected to cut releases for the fork by early next week.

The upgrade has already gone live on Sepolia, another Ethereum test network, where it began producing blocks in October with a gas limit more than three times mainnet's. Developers have not yet set a date for mainnet.

Gas changes go ahead unaltered

The Hoodi fork was originally due on October 26, but developers postponed it after security firm ChainSecurity warned that Glamsterdam's gas changes could weaken safeguards in existingsmart contracts, citing 13 real-world examples.

At the center of the concerns is EIP-8037, which raises the cost of creating new data on Ethereum to slow the growth of the network's state, the data every node must store, as block gas limits rise. It also meters that cost separately from other computation, which allows gas to be returned to a contract during execution, something some existing contracts' security checks do not expect.

After reviewing feedback from execution layer clients, developers reached rough consensus on Thursday to ship EIP-8037 as is, rather than delay the upgrade further or change the specification, though some participants raised concerns about potential breakage and the usefulness of the GAS opcode, which reports how much gas remains in a transaction.

Under the proposal, creating a new account would cost about seven times as much gas as it does today, and deploying a 24 kB contract about eight times as much. Its authors said the change would cap state growth at a target of about 120 GiB a year at a 150 million gas limit.

Consensus layer teams also agreed on a fix for how they validate blocks from builders, picking a less disruptive option that most teams considered a stopgap over a cleaner solution that would have required a consensus-breaking change.

Hegotá scope still open

Developers did not decide whether to keep FOCIL, a proposal designed to make it harder for block builders to censor transactions, as a headline feature of Hegotá, Ethereum's next upgrade after Glamsterdam.

Some participants argued that FOCIL should be dropped to free up resources for work to protect Ethereum against future quantum computers, while others said both could be developed in parallel. FOCIL keeps its status as a headline feature until the next ACDC call, around December 10, when developers expect to decide Hegotá's full scope.

Developers agreed to give post-quantum and AI security threats higher priority, at what the summary described as a "DEFCON 2-3" level of urgency. The Ethereum Foundation has said AI posed a more urgent threat to the network than quantum computing.