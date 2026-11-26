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In brief Spain's financial intelligence unit, Sepblac, can now suspend crypto, bank and payment accounts it suspects are linked to money laundering or terrorist financing.

Account suspensions can last up to five working days and transaction suspensions up to 10, after which a court must ratify or extend them.

Previously, Sepblac could only suspend transactions at the request of foreign intelligence units. The government cited the speed of digital transfers and FATF standards.

Spain's financial intelligence unit will be able to freeze crypto accounts it suspects are linked to money laundering or terrorist financing on its own authority, under a royal decree-law published in the country's official gazette on Wednesday.

The measure is tucked into a sweeping decree on consumer credit, which also caps interest rates on consumer loans and regulates buyers of bad loans. It adds a new article to Spain's 2010 anti-money laundering law, allowing the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offenses, known as Sepblac, to suspend or block a transaction in progress, or suspend the use of a bank, payment or crypto-asset account or a business relationship.

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Sepblac can act when it finds indications that the funds could be linked to money laundering or terrorist financing, in order to preserve them while it analyzes the case and, if its suspicions are confirmed, passes the information to the relevant authorities.

Time limits

Suspensions of transactions can last no more than 10 working days, and suspensions of accounts or business relationships no more than five. When a suspicion stems from a suspicious activity report filed by a bank or other firm, Sepblac must order the suspension within three working days. Any suspension must be lifted earlier if it is no longer needed.

After those deadlines, a suspension ends unless a court ratifies or extends it at the request of the public prosecutor's office.

Until now, Sepblac could only suspend transactions at the request of financial intelligence units in other countries. Under the new rules, it can also act on its own analysis or at the request of Spanish police. Firms that fail to comply with a suspension order commit an offense under the money laundering law, while those that comply, and Sepblac itself, are protected from liability.

The government said the change brings Spain in line with standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and transposes part of the EU's sixth anti-money laundering directive. The speed of financial transactions, particularly online, allows funds of possible criminal origin to be moved before authorities can finish their analysis, it said.

Crypto in focus

Sepblac handled 204 requests from other EU intelligence units to suspend transactions in 2025, more than double the 90 it received in 2023 and up from 175 in 2024, according to its latest annual report. The amounts involved fell to about €32 million ($35 million) from €92 million ($101 million), and the number of bank accounts affected slipped to 307 from 316.

Suspicious activity reports from crypto service providers rose to 1,672 in 2025, from 972 in 2024. Sepblac said those reports continued to reveal weaknesses in how crypto firms identify the parties to transactions, and named crypto, along with cash, as a key vulnerability, because of its pseudonymity and speed.

The new powers arrive as Spain prepares for its next FATF evaluation, with an on-site visit by assessors scheduled for February 2027 and a plenary discussion in October 2027, according to the watchdog's calendar. The FATF has flagged peer-to-peer stablecoin transfers as a top money laundering risk, and said centralized elements frequently persist in DeFi. In the UK, a taskforce convened by think tank RUSI has warned that crypto laundering is a material risk ahead of its own FATF review.

Other European countries are also expanding their powers over crypto. In Germany, lawmakers have backed giving customs officials powers to seize crypto and other assets of unclear origin.

The decree takes effect two months after publication. As a royal decree-law, it must also be ratified by Spain's Congress of Deputies within 30 days.