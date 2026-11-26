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In brief Cournot, an AI-based oracle backed by YZi Labs, has raised $5 million in a strategic round co-led by Paper Ventures and Beam Foundation.

The firm uses AI to decide whether real-world conditions have been met, with its system recording every source and reasoning step so outcomes can be audited.

It says its oracle has settled more than $1.41 billion in notional value across 29,200 resolutions, with 99.8% finalized without dispute.

Cournot, a startup building an AI-native oracle that helps applications and AI agents understand and verify real-world events, has raised $5 million in a strategic funding round co-led by Paper Ventures and Beam Foundation, the company tweeted on Thursday.

The firm was previously backed by YZi Labs, the investment firm of Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, through its EASY Residency Season 3 program. Cournot said it will use the funding to develop its products, expand integrations on BNB Chain and other ecosystems, and move into areas including real-world assets, trading, parametric insurance, private credit and AI agents.

Cournot has raised $5M co-led by @papervc and @BeamFDN following earlier backing from @yzilabs through @EASYResidency S3, to build the verifiable intelligence layer for onchain applications and AI agents. Cournot's mission is to expand what oracles can do: from structured data… pic.twitter.com/u0GnIBYFOO — Cournot Protocol (@CournotProtocol) November 26, 2026

"As more financial activity and autonomous systems move onchain, the infrastructure around them needs to evolve beyond simply delivering data," Danish Chaudhry, founder of co-lead investor Paper Ventures, said in a statement. Cournot is making real-world intelligence "more verifiable, auditable, and usable by both applications and AI agents," he added.

Oracles bring outside information onto blockchains, so smart contracts can act on it. Most deliver structured data, such as asset prices. Cournot is aimed at questions that need interpretation, such as whether a real-world event has happened or whether the available evidence meets a contract's rules.

Its Resolution Oracle uses AI to judge whether defined conditions have been met, while its Intelligence Oracle provides probabilities, claims and supporting sources before an outcome is known.

How Proof of Reasoning works

Both products rely on a framework Cournot calls Proof of Reasoning, which is designed to show how an AI model reached a conclusion, rather than just the conclusion itself.

In a case study published in February, Cournot outlined a four-stage process. First, the system fixes what a question's terms mean before any evidence is gathered, and commits that definition as a cryptographic hash, so it cannot be reinterpreted later. It then collects evidence only from sources named in advance, within set time windows.

Where a source may change, such as a government webpage, Cournot uses zkTLS, a cryptographic technique that proves a website displayed certain information at a given time, to keep a tamper-proof record. Finally, the AI's reasoning can only draw on that verified evidence, and its verdict follows from the predefined rules, leaving a trail that can be audited and challenged.

The case study used a Polymarket market on whether there would be another U.S. government shutdown. Cournot has also cited a November 2025 shutdown market in which traders who correctly predicted the end date lost, because the Office of Personnel Management's website was updated a day after President Donald Trump signed the funding bill.

Beyond prediction markets

Cournot is also targeting the growing agent economy, in which autonomous AI agents need reliable outside information before making financial or operational decisions. Through its Intelligence Oracle skill, agents can request structured probabilities for events, the exact claims being assessed and supporting sources, and build those evidence-backed assessments into their own decision-making, according to the company.

As of November 25, 2026, Cournot’s Resolution Oracle had settled more than $1.41 billion in notional value across more than 29,200 resolutions, with 99.8% finalized without a dispute, the firm said. The company said resolutions had grown fivefold over the past three months and that the business is already profitable. Its oracles are used by prediction markets, agentic trading venues and trading card game platforms.

Its Intelligence Oracle Skill has scaled to more than 20,000 installs, 18,000 paying wallets and 967,000 paid calls, and the business is already profitable, according to Cournot. Its oracles are used by prediction markets, agentic trading venues and trading card game platforms.

Cournot argues the same problem applies well beyond betting, envisaging AI systems that could settle crop insurance by analyzing satellite imagery and local reports, or pay out on software contracts by reading a project's GitHub activity, with an auditable record of how each decision was reached.

"Human voting is slow and contestable, and black-box AI is fast but unaccountable," Cournot co-founder Daniel Wang said in a statement.

Cournot said that at no stage is an outcome decided by a token-weighted vote. That is how disputes are settled on prediction market Polymarket, which relies on UMA's Optimistic Oracle, a system that has drawn criticism after disputed outcomes. Polymarket has also integrated Chainlink data feeds for markets that hinge on asset prices.

Cournot pointed to a November 2025 post in which CZ said the industry needed more oracles, adding that "one or two is not enough."

In the longer term, the firm said its aim is to extend oracles beyond structured data into interpreting real-world events, providing verifiable intelligence and, eventually, taking action on behalf of AI agents within set policies. As more applications and autonomous agents operate onchain, the company expects demand to grow for infrastructure that helps them understand real-world information and weigh the evidence before they act.

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