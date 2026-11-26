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In brief A New York court ordered NovaTech founders Cynthia and Eddy Petion to pay $1.37 billion over a crypto Ponzi scheme that targeted Haitian communities.

The scheme drew in hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide, including 11,000 New Yorkers, often through prayer groups and WhatsApp chats.

The Petions fled the U.S. before a default judgment last year, raising questions over how much of the money victims will recover.

A New York court has ordered the founders of collapsed crypto trading platform NovaTech to pay $1.37 billion for running a Ponzi scheme that targeted Haitian immigrant communities, Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday.

Cynthia and Eddy Petion, along with NovaTech and related companies, are jointly liable for $1.13 billion in disgorgement plus $232.5 million in interest, for a total of $1,367,023,585, according to court documents in the case, which is before Justice Anar Rathod Patel in the Commercial Division of New York's Supreme Court.

We won a historic $1.3 billion judgment against the founders of crypto company NovaTech for defrauding hundreds of thousands of people, including Haitian immigrants in New York. We'll always fight to bring fraudsters who take advantage of New Yorkers to justice. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 25, 2026

Cynthia Petion and AWS Mining, a crypto mining company the couple promoted before founding NovaTech, were also ordered to pay a further $6.2 million combined for the AWS Mining scheme.

"NovaTech cruelly targeted immigrant families through faith and community groups with the promise of a better life while robbing them of their life savings," James said in a statement.

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A default judgment

The judgment follows a default ruling in August 2025, after the Petions fled the country and failed to respond to the lawsuit. That ruling also banned them from the securities, commodities and crypto industries, and the court then decided how much they owed.

In October, James' office asked the court to set the damages at about $1.37 billion. The Petions failed to comply with a court order to provide a full accounting of payments to and from investors, according to the court documents.

Collecting the money may prove difficult. The couple was allegedly living in Panama when James first sued in June 2024, Reuters reported at the time.

Prayer groups and WhatsApp

James' office sued NovaTech and AWS Mining in June 2024, alleging that they targeted immigrant communities, particularly Haitian New Yorkers, through prayer groups, social media and WhatsApp chats, with false promises of high returns, while running illegal pyramid schemes. The schemes defrauded hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide, including about 11,000 New Yorkers, according to the attorney general.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the Petions and NovaTech promoters in August 2024, alleging the firm raised more than $650 million from over 200,000 investors.

Four promoters in the New York case, Martin Zizi, Frantz Ciceron, Ricardo Roy Sr. and James Corbett, have agreed to pay nearly $6 million and have been permanently banned from the securities, commodities and crypto industries.