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In brief France's Senate rejected amendments that would have required taxpayers to declare self-custodied crypto worth more than €100,000 ($110,000) during its 2027 budget debate.

Public accounts minister David Amiel argued existing EU reporting rules already bring transparency, and that a simple declaration would not help track money laundering or fraud.

Senators also rejected proposals to tax swaps from crypto into stablecoins and to extend France's exit tax to large crypto holdings.

France's Senate has rejected a proposal that would have required crypto holders to declare self-custodied wallets worth more than €100,000 ($110,000) to tax authorities, according to the official record of Tuesday's debate on the 2027 budget.

Two identical amendments, one from the Communist-led CRCE-K group and one from a group of senators led by Anne-Sophie Romagny, were voted down after both the government and the Senate's finance committee opposed them. The vote was earlier reported by Cointelegraph.

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The amendments would have obliged holders to declare self-custodied crypto above the threshold. French taxpayers already have to declare crypto accounts held on platforms, but not crypto held in their own wallets.

"The shop window is illuminated, but the back room remains in the dark," CRCE-K senator Alexandre Basquin said, in comments translated from French. The more closely platforms are monitored, the greater the incentive for large holders to keep their crypto themselves, he argued.

Minister for Public Action and Accounts David Amiel said the EU's DAC8 directive, which requires crypto service providers to report users' transactions to tax authorities, had already brought transparency. A purely declarative obligation would not let authorities track how crypto is used in money laundering or tax fraud cases, he said.

Second defeat

The proposal had already passed through France's lower house. The National Assembly's finance committee backed it in October, prompting a backlash from the crypto industry.

The budget was later rejected in the lower house, so the Senate is debating the government's original bill, without the crypto amendments that deputies had added.

On Tuesday, senators also rejected an amendment that would have made swaps from crypto into stablecoins a taxable event. Amiel argued that stablecoins are not money, as they have no legal tender status and are often unstable. A proposal to extend France's exit tax to crypto holdings worth more than €800,000 ($877,000) was also defeated.

Wrench attacks in France

Critics of the reporting plan had warned that a register of large crypto holders could become a target in France, which has become the global epicenter of "wrench attacks," in which criminals use violence to force victims to hand over crypto.

France's national anti-organized crime prosecutor's office recorded more than 70 crypto-linked kidnappings and unlawful detentions in the first eight months of 2026, Decrypt reported in September. Authorities charged 88 people, including minors, in a crackdown in April.

Leaks of personal data have added to those fears. A breach of France's tax authority in August exposed records tied to more than 678,000 people and businesses. In January, a tax agent was accused of looking up crypto investors and prison guards in tax databases for an unidentified buyer, Le Parisien reported, while a June attack in Nancy followed a data breach at French crypto tax platform Waltio.